2023 offseason outlook: Ranking each position for Bears by need

The 2022-23 NFL season has officially come to an end, with the year coming to an end after Super Bowl LVII on Sunday.

It was a tough year for the Bears from a record perspective, as their 3-14 finish was the worst in the league. Though having the No. 1 pick is usually a sign that things in the organization are not going well, there is still quite a bit of optimism surrounding the team’s long-term future. With plenty of draft capital, the most cap space in the NFL, and a talented young quarterback in Justin Fields at their disposal, the opportunity for the team to grow this offseason is massive.

To forecast where Chicago stands with the offseason now underway, let’s break down each position on the Bears’ and rank them based off of need. The lower down on the list a position may be, the bigger the need it is.

In addition to this internal analysis, I will discuss potential free agency and draft options at each position. I will not only be breaking down realistic draft targets for specific positions, but I will also be including more realistic free agent options, as opposed to the most popular free agents at each position.

Without further ado, let’s begin.

14. Punter

Roster:

Trenton Gill

The Bears just drafted Gill last year, and he did a solid job as a rookie. He’s not going anywhere any time soon.

Free agents:

Bradley Pinion, Falcons

J.K. Scott, Chargers

Bears draft targets:

Bryce Baringer, Michigan State (Round 6-7)

Adam Korsak, Rutgers (Round 7-UDFA)

Michael Turk, Oklahoma (Round 7-UDFA)

13. Long snapper

Roster:

Patrick Scales (UFA)

Scales is a free agent this year, and while he just turned 35 years old, he’s been as reliable as they come as he enters his ninth year with the organization. They could hypothetically go in a different direction, but I find it doubtful.

Free agents:

Rick Lovato, Eagles

Joe Cardona, Patriots

Bears draft targets:

Robert Soderholm, VMI (Round 7-UDFA)

Alex Ward, UCF (Round 7-UDFA)

Chris Stoll, Penn State (Round 7-UDFA)

Matt Hembrough, Oklahoma State (Round 7-UDFA)

12. Quarterback

Roster:

Justin Fields

Trevor Siemian

Nathan Peterman (UFA)

Tim Boyle (UFA)

If the Bears draft a quarterback in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft, I will eat my own skin and post it online. A Day 3 backup isn’t out of the question, but they have no need to use significant draft capital there this year.

Free agents:

Mike White, Jets

Nick Mullens, Vikings

Drew Lock, Seahawks

Bears draft targets:

Hendon Hooker, Tennessee (Round 3-4)

Jake Haener, Fresno State (Round 5-6)

Tyson Bagent, Shepherd (Round 6-7)

Lindsey Scott Jr., Incarnate Word (Round 7-UDFA)

Dorian Thompson-Robinson, UCLA (Round 7-UDFA)

11. Safety

Roster:

Eddie Jackson

Jaquan Brisker

Elijah Hicks

A.J. Thomas

DeAndre Houston-Carson (UFA)

Daine Cruikshank (UFA)

Adrian Colbert (futures)

Jackson and Brisker have the two starting safety spots locked down for the Bears. Houston-Carson is valuable depth, assuming he re-signs, and Hicks just got drafted last year. They might add a safety to a cheap deal in free agency or draft some depth on Day 3, but the position won’t be a priority this offseason.

Free agents:

Armani Watts, Colts

Justin Evans, Saints

Sean Chandler, Panthers

Bears draft targets:

Ji’Ayir Brown, Penn State (Round 5-6)

Jason Taylor, Oklahoma State (Round 6-7)

Christian Young, Arizona (Round 7-UDFA)

Anthony Johnson, Iowa State (Round 7-UDFA)

Benny Sapp III, Northern Iowa (Round 7-UDFA)

10. Kicker

Roster:

Cairo Santos

Santos had some issues with extra points in 2022, but his contract structuring makes it unlikely the Bears will move on from him this offseason. He has otherwise been a steady presence for their special teams unit over the last few years.

Free agents:

Riley Patterson, Jaguars

Eddy Pineiro, Panthers

Matt Gay, Rams

Bears draft targets:

Chad Ryland, Maryland (Round 5-6)

Jake Moody, Michigan (Round 6-7)

Andre Szmyt, Syracuse (Round 7-UDFA)

Jack Podlesny, Georgia (Round 7-UDFA)

9. Tight end

Roster:

Cole Kmet

Ryan Griffin (UFA)

Trevon Wesco (UFA)

Chase Allen (futures)

Jake Tonges (futures)

Kmet’s positioning as the Bears’ starting tight end in 2023 is as secure as it comes. He’s eligible for an extension this offseason, but whether or not they sign him to a long-term deal, they could use better depth and a stronger TE2 on their roster.

Free agents:

Robert Tonyan, Packers

Foster Moreau, Raiders

Irv Smith Jr., Vikings

Josh Oliver, Ravens

Bears draft targets:

Darnell Washington, Georgia (Round 2)

Will Mallory, Miami (FL) (Round 4-5)

Cameron Latu, Alabama (Round 4-5)

Leonard Taylor, Michigan State (Round 7-UDFA)

Thomas Greany, Albany (Round 7-UDFA)

8. Cornerback

Roster:

Jaylon Johnson

Kyler Gordon

Kindle Vildor

Jaylon Jones

Michael Ojemudia

Breon Borders (RFA)

Harrison Hand (RFA)

Josh Blackwell (ERFA)

Greg Stroman (futures)

Johnson and Gordon are locks to start in the Bears’ secondary in 2023, but the other starting cornerback position remains up in the air. Injuries at the position showcased a general lack of depth down the stretch this past year, so some sort of investment there would make sense.

Free agents:

Jamel Dean, Buccaneers

Rock Ya-Sin, Raiders

Byron Murphy, Cardinals

Sean Murphy-Bunting, Buccaneers

Bears draft targets:

Darius Rush, South Carolina (Round 3-4)

Riley Moss, Iowa (Round 3-4)

Jakorian Bennett, Maryland (Round 4-5)

Starling Thomas V, UAB (Round 5-6)

Terell Smith, Minnesota (Round 6-7)

7. Running back

Roster:

Khalil Herbert

Trestan Ebner

David Montgomery (UFA)

FB Khari Blasingame (UFA)

Darrynton Evans (RFA)

Time will tell if the Bears choose to re-sign Montgomery, which would make running back much less of a need for them this offseason. If he ends up switching teams, the position will have to become more of a priority. Herbert is a solid starter but needs a complementary back who can contribute on passing downs and take the load off on the ground sometimes.

Free agents:

Saquon Barkley, Giants

Josh Jacobs, Raiders

Tony Pollard, Cowboys

Miles Sanders, Eagles

Jamaal Williams, Lions

Jeff Wilson, Dolphins

Bears draft targets:

Tyjae Spears, Tulane (Round 3-4)

Chase Brown, Illinois (Round 3-4)

Kenny McIntosh, Georgia (Round 3-4)

Evan Hull, Northwestern (Round 5-6)

Jordan Mims, Fresno State (Round 6-7)

6. Interior offensive line

Roster:

Teven Jenkins

Cody Whitehair (cut candidate)

Lucas Patrick (cut candidate)

Ja’Tyre Carter

Alex Leatherwood

Doug Kramer

Michael Schofield (UFA)

Dakota Dozier (UFA)

Sam Mustipher (RFA)

Dieter Eiselen (ERFA)

I’m coming into this anticipating the Bears will keep both of Jenkins and Whitehair at the two starting guard positions. The latter could feasibly be cut to save some money, but with how many other spots Chicago has to fill, my guess is he’s safe for another year. Patrick didn’t work out at center even when healthy, and Mustipher is a solid backup option but not someone to tie significant long-term investment to.

Free agents:

Ethan Pocic, Browns

Isaac Seumalo, Eagles

Ben Powers, Ravens

Nate Davis, Titans

Garrett Bradbury, Vikings

Bears draft targets:

John Michael Schmitz, Minnesota (Round 1-2)

Cody Mauch, North Dakota State (Round 1-2)

Joe Tippman, Wisconsin (Round 2-3)

Steve Avila, TCU (Round 2-3)

Juice Scruggs, Penn State (Round 4-5)

Mark Evans II, Arkansas-Pine Bluff (Round 5-6)

5. Wide receiver

Roster:

Darnell Mooney

Chase Claypool

Velus Jones Jr.

Equanimeous St. Brown

N’Keal Harry (UFA)

Byron Pringle (UFA)

Dante Pettis (UFA)

Daurice Fountain (futures)

Joe Reed (futures)

Nsimba Webster (futures)

Almost by default, Claypool has to be better than he was in 2022. With a full offseason to grasp a difficult playbook and gain chemistry with Justin Fields, my guess is that will happen. He and Mooney should be a serviceable starting tandem if both can stay healthy, but they still need another high-end starting option. Jones seems like a good gadget piece but might not develop into much more, while St. Brown is solid depth but shouldn’t be expected to be anything else. A receiver in Round 1 is unlikely, but don’t rule out a trade for a veteran starter or another Day 2 selection. Maybe they’ll add an additional first-rounder for 2024 to get a top weapon like Marvin Harrison Jr. in next year’s draft?

Free agents:

Allen Lazard, Packers

Jakobi Meyers, Patriots

D.J. Chark, Lions

JuJu Smith-Schuster, Chiefs

Odell Beckham Jr., free agent

Maybe one of Michael Thomas or Keenan Allen

Bears draft targets:

Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Ohio State (Round 1-2)

Rashee Rice, SMU (Round 2-3)

Xavier Hutchinson, Iowa State (Round 2-3)

Michael Wilson, Stanford (Round 3-4)

Andrei Iosivas, Princeton (Round 3-4)

A.T. Perry, Wake Forest (Round 3-4)

Puka Nacua, BYU (Round 4-5)

Jadon Haselwood, Arkansas (Round 6-7)

4. Linebacker

Roster:

Jack Sanborn

Sterling Weatherford

Nicholas Morrow (UFA)

Matt Adams (UFA)

Joe Thomas (UFA)

Elijah Lee (UFA)

DeMarquis Gates (ERFA)

Javin White (ERFA)

Kuony Deng (futures)

Trading Roquan Smith gave the Bears more cap flexibility and an extra second-round pick this offseason, but it also opened up a big weakness on their roster. Sanborn has a small NFL sample size but far exceeded expectations and deserves a fair chance to retain a starting role. Weatherford is a special teamer and the only other contracted linebacker on the active roster. Chicago has money to burn, so expect them to spend on a starting option within the range of $6-13 million AAV.

Free agents:

Bobby Okereke, Colts

T.J. Edwards, Eagles

David Long, Titans

Tremaine Edmunds, Bills

Leighton Vander Esch, Cowboys

Drue Tranquil, Chargers

Bears draft targets:

Jack Campbell, Iowa (Round 3-4)

Owen Pappoe, Auburn (Round 3-4)

Daiyan Henley, Washington State (Round 4-5)

Dee Winters, TCU (Round 4-5)

Aubrey Miller Jr., Jackson State (Round 6-7)

Free agents:

Bears draft targets:

3. Offensive tackle

Roster:

Braxton Jones

Larry Borom

Riley Reiff (UFA)

Kellen Diesch (futures)

The development of Jones into one of the best rookie offensive linemen from the 2022 draft class was a welcomed one, and while he seems to project into the starting left tackle role again next year, the Bears need to find a new right tackle. Borom is good depth but didn’t build upon his rookie year, and there are way better scheme fits out there in both free agency and the draft. Offensive tackle will surely be a priority this offseason.

Free agents:

Kaleb McGary, Falcons

Mike McGlinchey, 49ers

Jawaan Taylor, Jaguars

Isaiah Wynn, Patriots

Bears draft targets:

Peter Skoronski, Northwestern (Round 1)

Paris Johnson Jr., Ohio State (Round 1)

Broderick Jones, Georgia (Round 1)

Anton Harrison, Oklahoma (Round 1-2)

Darnell Wright, Tennessee (Round 1-2)

Matthew Bergeron, Syracuse (Round 2-3)

Wanya Morris, Oklahoma (Round 3-4)

Tyler Steen, Alabama (Round 4-5)

2. Defensive tackle

Roster:

Justin Jones (cut candidate)

Angelo Blackson (UFA)

Mike Pennel (UFA)

Armon Watts (UFA)

Andrew Brown (RFA)

Donovan Jeter (futures)

I don’t think Jones will be cut this offseason, as he’s the only contracted active defensive tackle on the Bears’ roster, and he truthfully wasn’t terrible in 2022. That said, the rest of the interior defensive line was quite bad this past year, generating next to no pressure on the quarterback and showing inconsistencies against the run. With how important the 3-technique is to Matt Eberflus’ defense, it’s no surprise the unit failed; the interior defensive line was hot garbage.

Free agents:

Daron Payne, Commanders

Javon Hargrave, Eagles

Dre’Mont Jones, Broncos

Dalvin Tomlinson, Vikings

Zach Allen, Cardinals

David Onyemata, Saints

Sheldon Rankins, Jets

Matt Ioannidis, Panthers

Bears draft targets:

Jalen Carter, Georgia (Round 1)

Bryan Bresee (Round 1)

Siaki Ika, Baylor (Round 1-2)

Keeanu Benton, Wisconsin (Round 2-3)

Tuli Tuipulotu, USC (Round 2-3)

Karl Brooks, Bowling Green (Round 4-5)

Jaquelin Roy, LSU (Round 5-6)

Kobie Turner, Wake Forest (Round 6-7)

1. Defensive end

Roster:

Trevis Gipson

Al-Quadin Muhammad (cut candidate)

Dominique Robinson

Jalyn Holmes (UFA)

Terrell Lewis (UFA)

Gerri Green (futures)

The Bears had a total of 6.5 sacks come from the edge rusher position in 2022, and one of them was from Robert Quinn, whom the team traded away after 7 games. Simply put, they lack any starting-caliber talent at defensive end. In a league where generating pressure on the quarterback is valued highly, the Bears have arguably the worst group of pass-rushers in the NFL. That needs to change, and it will this offseason.

Free agents:

Marcus Davenport, Saints

Jadeveon Clowney, Browns

Yannick Ngakoue, Colts

Charles Omenihu, 49ers

Arden Key, Jaguars

Samson Ebukam, 49ers

Bears draft targets: