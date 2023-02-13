The Bear’s Den, February 13, 2023

THE DAILY SPONGIE SPECIAL

Chiefs win Super Bowl LVII over Eagles 38-35 - ProFootballTalk - For the second time in four years, the Chiefs are World Champions.

Patrick Mahomes wills Chiefs to 38-35 Super Bowl win against Eagles - Chicago Sun-Times - One the most brilliant Super Bowl displays of quarterbacking prowess in league history — between wunderkind Patrick Mahomes and the MVP runner-up, Jalen Hurts — was decided by a run.

Super Bowl: Eagles guard Nick Allegretti, a Lincoln-Way East and Illinois alum, becomes dad on Super Sunday - Chicago Sun-Times - The Chiefs’ backup guard became a father to twin girls when wife Christina gave birth before sunrise Sunday in Chicago.

2023 NFL mock draft: Bears trade No. 1 pick for star, bolster offense - NBC Sports Chicago - Ryan Poles trades the No. 1 pick for a star and gets Justin Fields some help in Josh Schrock's second mock draft.

Chiefs Super Bowl win gives Matt Nagy first championship ring - NBC Sports Chicago - The former Bears head coach worked as the Chiefs quarterbacks coach/senior assistant this year.

Report: Derek Carr refuses trade, shaking up NFL QB market - NBC Sports Chicago - Derek Carr has a no-trade clause in his contract, and according to Ian Rapoport, he's using it.

Report: Eagles offense got Super Bowl help from Vic Fangio - NBC Sports Chicago - Vic Fangio is set to take over as Dolphins defensive coordinator, but first he helped the Eagles get ready for the Chiefs in the Super Bowl.

In the #SuperBowl press box sits an NFL tribute to our friend Moon Mullin. It’s lovely. I miss him. Big fan of his work, as he used to say. pic.twitter.com/CNbAZCoXTy — Patrick Finley (@patrickfinley) February 12, 2023

What needs to happen for the Bears to contend for a Super Bowl - Bears Wire - Just how far away are the Bears from contending for a Super Bowl?

Patrick Mahomes wins his second Super Bowl MVP award - ProFootballTalk - He has just completed his fifth year as a starter. And he’s only 27.

Wiltfong’s Chicago Bears 2023 Roster Turnover: Is the starting center on the roster? - Windy City Gridiron - In this 12-part series, we’ll take an in-depth look at each position group for the Chicago Bears with an eye toward the 2023 season. We’ll speculate on who stays, who goes, and a few possible additions we’d like to see general manager Ryan Poles make.

Gabriel: Why February is an Important Month for NFL Personnel Departments - Windy City Gridiron - When we look at the Personnel Departments around the League, we see that February is perhaps their most important month in preparation for each year’s upcoming Draft. In February, initial Draft...

Zimmerman: Justin Fields says he will arrange WR workouts this offseason again - Windy City Gridiron - Justin Fields talked to SiriusXM and dropped some interesting nuggets

