As Jalen Hurts’ final heave fell incomplete and the confetti started flying, several Chicago Bears fans came to a realization that shook them to their core. They sunk into their sofas as they reflected on one fact that is now a reality.

Matt Nagy is a Super Bowl Champion.

Matt Nagy searched for the “whys” and finally found his answer wearing a number 15 jersey in red and white. The man that famously told the Chicago media he wasn’t an idiot, now has a Super Bowl ring to back that up.

Matt Nagy is a Super Bowl Champion.

The same Matt Nagy that went 6-11 in his final season as Chicago Bears head coach. The same Matt Nagy that Bears fans were all over his last couple of seasons in Chicago, whether it was for his personnel use, his play-calling, his red zone offense or his lack of success running the football.

Did Matt Nagy suddenly become a better coach? No. Did the Kansas City Chiefs win the Super Bowl in spite of Matt Nagy? No. Is Matt Nagy now part of a better organization and fit better with those coaches and personnel? That answer is yes.

The truth about Matt Nagy lies somewhere in a gray area. Is Matt Nagy as good as Andy Reid? Absolutely not. Is he the bumbling idiot Bears fans like to paint him as? That’s not accurate either. Nagy had strengths. Nagy had weaknesses. In the end, those weaknesses outweighed the strengths, but if he learned from his mistakes and improved upon his weaknesses, the truth is that Matt Nagy could have success as an NFL head coach. When Nagy gets another head coaching opportunity probably isn’t a matter of “if,” it’s a matter of “when.”

The fact is, Nagy finished his Bears career above .500. He was two inches away from winning a playoff game, and he ran a successful offense in 2018 with Mitch Trubisky as his quarterback. Were there messes along the way? Absolutely. But organizations will see the positives from Nagy’s tenure and focus on those and see what he learned from the negatives. The Chiefs' offense let Tyreek Hill go, and with Matt Nagy, Mahomes had arguably the best season of his career.

In fact, it’s not out of the realm of possibility that Nagy could be the heir-apparent to Andy Reid, if Reid does in fact decide to hang it up in the near future. Will the Chiefs take a hit going from Reid to Nagy? Of course. But the truth is that Patrick Mahomes appears to be a big supporter of Nagy’s and if the Chiefs give him any say about who replaces Reid, he may champion Nagy as his guy.

Nagy’s hand is going to be a little bit heavier with that hardware on his finger. For Matt Nagy, the champagne is going to taste a little bit sweeter from now on. You can say it was Reid, you can say it was Mahomes, but anyway you slice it, one fact remains.

January 10th, 2022 is the date the Chicago Bears decided to part ways with Matt Nagy. Thirteen months and two days later, Chicago Bears fans are looking around with a little bit of bewilderment on their face because today they realized one simple fact.

Matt Nagy is a Super Bowl Champion.