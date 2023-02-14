The Bear’s Den, February 14, 2023

THE DAILY SPONGIE SPECIAL

Matt Nagy: Winning Super Bowl with Chiefs ‘amazing’ and ‘surreal’ - Chicago Sun-Times - Sunday’s Super Bowl wound up being Matt Nagy vs. Vic Fangio — sort of.

CHGO Bears Podcast: Can Patrick Mahomes pass Tom Brady … and Michael Jordan as the all-time GOAT? - CHGO - In this episode, the crew debates if Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes can become the all-time GOAT in sports.

Bears announce 2023 NFL Draft party at Soldier Field - NBC Sports Chicago - Ryan Poles and the Bears control the No. 1 pick in the 2023 NFL draft, so they’re inviting fans to Soldier Field for the big night.

Full 2023 NFL draft order set after Chiefs beat Eagles in Super Bowl - NBC Sports Chicago - We’ve known the Bears will control the No. 1 pick in the 2023 NFL draft for awhile, but now we know where everyone will pick throughout the entire draft.

Detail in Chiefs Super Bowl win matches 1985 Chicago Bears - NBC Sports Chicago - When any team is mentioned alongside the 1985 Bears it’s a good thing, so congrats to the 2022 Chiefs.

Jarrett Payton reacts to Eagles fans booing Dak Prescott - 670 The Score - Ahead of the pregame Super Bowl ceremony to honor Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott as the Walter Payton Man of the Year on Sunday, there was anticipation of what could come from the Eagles fans packed into State Farm Stadium.

2023 NFL draft order is set: Bears draft first and Chiefs last - ProFootballTalk - The first-round of the 2023 NFL draft is set to take place Thursday, April 27, in Kansas City.

Commanders working to set interviews with Eric Bieniemy, Greg Roman this week - ProFootballTalk - Eric Bieniemy helped the Chiefs to a Super Bowl win on Sunday night, but there’s been a lot of chatter linking him to other offensive coordinator openings and one team interested in his services recently.

Kadarius Toney on Super Bowl-record return: "He just gave us an ugly punt" - ProFootballTalk - “He just gave us an ugly punt and I just had to go out there and make a play,” Toney said.

Teams interested in Derek Carr provide a roadmap to an Aaron Rodgers trade - Acme Packing Company - According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, four teams are in the mix for Carr in free agency

Matt Nagy gets to ‘cherish’ Super Bowl after learning from Andy Reid - Chicago Sun-Times - As a former head coach, Matt Nagy paid attention to Andy Reid, his Chiefs boss, in the two weeks leading up to Sunday’s 38-35 Super Bowl win. He knows how hard it is to be in charge — Nagy coached the Bears from 2018-21 — and wanted to see how Reid handled the biggest game in football.

2023 NFL mock draft: Bears trade No. 1 pick to Colts - Chicago Sun-Times - When the Chiefs beat the Eagles in Sunday night’s Super Bowl, the NFL calendar turned earnestly toward the offseason. That means the NFL Scouting Combine starting Feb. 28, followed by free agency and then the draft, which starts April 28.

Packers waiting on Aaron Rodgers’ decision on future, open to trade if QB wants one - NFL.com - Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers will begin a four-day darkness retreat on Monday as he evaluates his future, and Green Bay is open to working with the QB regardless of whether his decision involves returning to the team or seeking a trade, NFL Network I

Wiltfong's Mocking the Mocks: Bears trade back and get Jalen Carter - Windy City Gridiron - Not a bad mock, but I want more!

Infante: 2023 offseason outlook - Ranking each position for Bears by need - Windy City Gridiron - What are the Bears’ biggest needs heading into the 2023 NFL offseason?

Zimmerman: Former Chicago Bears Head Coach Matt Nagy is a Super Bowl Champion - Windy City Gridiron - One year after being fired from the Chicago Bears, Matt Nagy wins the Super Bowl

Wiltfong's Chicago Bears 2023 Roster Turnover: How much work will be done at tackle? - Windy City Gridiron - In this 12-part series, we’ll take an in-depth look at each position group for the Chicago Bears with an eye toward the 2023 season. We’ll speculate on who stays, who goes, and a few possible additions we’d like to see general manager Ryan Poles make.

