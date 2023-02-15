The Bear’s Den, February 15, 2023

THE DAILY SPONGIE JIM IRSAY SPECIAL

CHGO Bears Podcast: What we already LOVE about the 2023 Chicago Bears - CHGO - In this Valentine’s Day episode, the crew shares things they love about the 2023 Chicago Bears.

Shane Steichen hire makes Colts even more obvious Bears trade target - NBC Sports Chicago - The hire of Shane Steichen should firmly close the door on the Colts’ revolving veteran quarterback carousel.

Examining four Bears potential trade packages for No. 1 pick - NBC Sports Chicago - Bears insider Josh Schrock examines four potential trade packages the Bears could get for the No. 1 pick with the help of PFF.

NFL mock draft: Bears trade down twice, land Will Anderson - NBC Sports Chicago - NFL.com released a new mock draft, and it has Ryan Poles working the phones like crazy with three first-round trades.

Bears trade rumors boosted by Colts’ Jim Irsay comments - NBC Sports Chicago - Those who think the Bears will trade the No. 1 pick to the Colts are on high alert right now.

Irsay may have tipped his hand on whom Colts hope to draft - 670 The Score - Owner Jim Irsay may have tipped his hand on whom the Colts hope to select in the NFL Draft, as he suggested he’s bullish on Alabama quarterback Bryce Young.

NFL expert predicts Aaron Rodgers trade to Jets this offseason - NBC Sports Chicago - The Packers and Aaron Rodgers each have big decisions ahead, but Marcus Spears believes Aaron Rodgers will head to the Jets this offseason.

Derek Carr hits free agency a month early; where will he go? - ProFootballTalk - So where will he go? After he was benched in December, we painted with the broadest possible brush regarding his possible destinations. Now, sports books have listed odds on Carr’s next team.

Cardinals announce Jonathan Gannon as new head coach - ProFootballTalk - Jonathan Gannon is officially on to Arizona.

James Bradberry wants to play on a contender but won't play "for cheap" - ProFootballTalk - The Eagles have 19 free agents, and one of those at the top of that list is cornerback James Bradberry.

Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes, Eagles’ Jalen Hurts put on QB clinic in Super Bowl - Chicago Sun-Times - I didn’t like the holding call on Eagles cornerback James Bradberry at the end of the Super Bowl, either. But it was, technically, holding. Bradberry even admitted so. Sorry, Eagles fans.

Gabriel: 2023 NFL Draft - Breaking Down Northwestern Defensive Tackle Ade Adebawore - Windy City Gridiron - Our resident scout, Greg Gabriel, dives into some film of Northwestern’s Adetomiwa Adebawore

Silverstein: How Ryan Poles and the NFL’s new diversity hiring rule helped Kansas City win Super Bowl LVII - Windy City Gridiron - A 2020 rule helped bring Kadarius Toney and Leo Chenal to KC.

Infante's 2023 Bears mock draft: Updated post-Super Bowl picks - Windy City Gridiron - WCG’s Lead Draft Analyst shares his updated 7-round mock draft for the Bears.

