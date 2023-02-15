The Chicago Bears have closed on the Arlington Heights property

With today’s announcement via an open letter that they have closed on the Arlington Park property, the Chicago Bears have taken another small step towards leaving the Windy City for a new state-of-the-art stadium in the village of Arlington Heights.

There still hasn’t been an official announcement that a domed stadium will be built on the property, but that’s clearly the end game for the franchise.

“There is still a tremendous amount of due diligence work to be done to determine if constructing an enclosed state-of-the-art stadium and multi-purpose entertainment district is feasible,” the open letter reads.

Plenty of fans love the idea of teams playing in the elements, but the NFL has done everything it can to increase scoring and give offenses the advantage. So having a team that can embrace the modern game makes sense.

On today’s episode of Pardon My Take, quarterback Justin Fields echoed the sentiment that many players share when he said, “I don’t care if we’re at Soldier Field, I don’t care if we’re at Arlington Heights. I hope we get a dome.”

Everything has been pointing to the Chicago Bears relocating their home field since the Arlington Park news broke, and that momentum has only increased.

It’s happening.

