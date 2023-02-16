The Bear’s Den, February 16, 2023

THE DAILY SPONGIE SPECIAL

Chicago Bears fans react to team closing on Arlington Park property: ‘I love it.’ - Chicago Sun-Times - In an open letter, the Chicago Bears emphasized that buying the site provides no certainty of a new stadium. Some fans are onboard, others are unhappy about a move.

Chicago Bears buy Arlington International Racecourse for possible stadium - Chicago Sun-Times - The team said it has completed its purchase of the 326-acre site for $197.2 million as it continues negotiations for state and local tax subsidies.

CHGO Bears Podcast: Would the Chicago Bears even consider trading Justin Fields? - CHGO - In this episode, the crew debates whether or not the Chicago Bears would actually consider trading QB Justin Fields.

Justin Fields trade whispers likely only have one meaning for Bears - NBC Sports Chicago - The words “Justin Fields” and “trade” would find their way out into the rumor mill. It was expected. Honestly, it would be a disappointment if they didn’t. Not because the Bears should trade Fields, but because general manager Ryan Poles wouldn’t be doing his job if he didn’t give off the impression that such a move was on the table.

Bears buy Arlington Park, next steps before development - NBC Sports Chicago - The Bears purchased Arlington Park, a big step in their move away from Soldier Field. But they’re not going to break ground tomorrow.

Read Chicago Bears’ full letter on purchase of Arlington Park property - NBC Sports Chicago - The Chicago Bears announced Wednesday they have officially closed on the purchase of Arlington Park as they work toward a potential new stadium that would see them leaving downtown Chicago for the suburbs in a major move.

Bears NFL draft primer: Potential targets, positions of need - NBC Sports Chicago - With the NFL Scouting Combine two weeks away, here’s a primer for the Bears, including potential targets and Day 3 sleepers.

Why Bears free agent target Orlando Brown Jr. may not hit market - NBC Sports Chicago - Bears fans have dreamed of seeing Orlando Brown Jr. helping to protect Justin Fields at left tackle.

Why Justin Fields trade rumors shouldn’t worry Bears fans - NBC Sports Chicago - To start, we are in the middle of peak GM Lying Season.

Bears officially close on purchase of Arlington Park - 670 The Score - The Bears have officially closed on their purchase of the 326-acre property at Arlington Park, the potential site for a state-of-the-art new stadium and entertainment district development in Arlington Heights.

Calvin Ridley applies for reinstatement - ProFootballTalk - Calvin Ridley is not wasting any time.

Dolphins announce Vic Fangio as defensive coordinator - ProFootballTalk - Vic Fangio is finally the Dolphins’ defensive coordinator.

Eric Bieniemy's inability to get a head-coaching job remains confounding - ProFootballTalk - So why can’t he get a chance to be a head coach?

XFL will give coaches one opportunity per game to challenge anything - ProFootballTalk - Patriots coach Bill Belichick has wanted it for years. The XFL will give it a try.

Time to bust all the stock reasons Eric Bieniemy can’t be a head coach - Touchdown Wire - For the second straight year, Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy has been passed over in the head coaching ranks. Ken’s Note: This is a two-year-old article. Still happening.

Wiltfong: The Chicago Bears have closed on the Arlington Heights property - Windy City Gridiron - With today’s announcement via an open letter that they have closed on the Arlington Park property, the Chicago Bears have taken another small step towards leaving the Windy City for a new...

Zimmerman: Chicago Bears Statements and Offseason Rumors from Super Bowl Week - Windy City Gridiron - Here’s what people were saying about the Chicago Bears in Arizona

Infante's 2023 NFL Draft: Updated top 20 WR rankings - Windy City Gridiron - WCG’s Lead Draft Analyst looks at his current top 20 wide receivers in the 2023 NFL Draft.

Wiltfong: Chicago Bears 2023 Roster Turnover - How many new guards do they need? - Windy City Gridiron - In this 12-part series, we’ll take an in-depth look at each position group for the Chicago Bears with an eye toward the 2023 season. We’ll speculate on who stays, who goes, and a few possible additions we’d like to see general manager Ryan Poles make.

Wiltfong is Mocking the Mocks: Bears do the double trade back then a trade up! - Windy City Gridiron - Lets mock this three round mock draft.

