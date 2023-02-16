Chicago Bears doing plenty of work on TCU’s Steve Avila

The Chicago Bears will do their due diligence on every draftable prospect they can, so the fact that they are linked to meeting with a player or their representation isn't all that newsworthy. As Greg Gabriel tells us, the Bears met with just about every prospect at the collegiate all-star games, and they'll spend much of the NFL Combine talking with the underclassmen that participate in Indianapolis.

Still, now and again, a report may be more than just a generic 'Bears talked with this guy,' and some prospects they're linked to are more exciting than others, which is why I wanted to write this one up.

The Draft Network's Ryan Fowler fired off a Tweet earlier today stating the Bears are one of four teams to have "extensive meetings" with TCU offensive lineman Steve Avila, with the other teams being the Bills, Cowboys, and Titans.

Avila is one of the top interior o-line prospects with plenty of experience at center and left guard, and he was team captain in 2022. He's a big, athletic, and nasty lineman, and I see why the Bears are interested.

He was also coached by Chicago offensive coordinator Luke Getsy at the Senior Bowl, so that could be where the "extensive meetings" come into play.

The Bears are going to address their offensive line on multiple fronts, so expect to see them have rumored interest in all the NFL Draft prospects and upcoming free agents too, but Avila is a guy I would love to see them draft.