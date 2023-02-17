The Bear’s Den, February 17, 2023

THE DAILY SPONGIE SPECIAL

BEARRRSSSS

Bears Arlington Park renderings give glimpse to new stadium project - NBC Sports Chicago - The Bears new stadium project in Arlington Heights will be fluid, but here’s a glimpse at what architects are envisioning.

Mayor Lori Lightfoot says Bears will end up where they started: at renovated Soldier Field - Chicago Sun-Times - Mayor Lori Lightfoot, who has been barred until now from talking with the Chicago Bears about staying at Soldier Field, sees an avenue to communicate with the team. Ken’s Note: The Bears started in Decatur. The Bears are going to play at Staley Field? Ummm... Mayor Lightfoot, really?

Trading Places – What Does a Trade for #1 Look Like? - The Irish Bears Network - From the moment Davis Mills’ 40 yard heave into the end zone was completed, and the subsequent two point conversion attempt was converted, Bears fans began dreaming about trade scenario’s for the first overall pick. After all, The Bears haven’t selected first overall since 1947 and with the emergence of Justin Fields, Chicago positioned them

CHGO Bears Podcast: How do Ryan Poles and the Chicago Bears navigate their 2023 salary cap space? - CHGO - In this episode, the crew is joined by PFF’s Brad Spielberger to discuss how the Bears can utilize their vast amount of cap space.

Bears’ Justin Fields decision made easier by 2024 NFL Draft QB class - NBC Sports Chicago - The enticing talents of Caleb Williams and Drake Maye could hamper the Bears’ trade hopes for the No. 1 pick, but they should make their decision on Justin Fields a no-brainer.

Why Bears Arlington Park stadium will have enclosed roof - NBC Sports Chicago - Justin Fields will get his wish and play inside, per the Bears Arlington Park stadium project.

Clickbait: 4 easy ways to handle Justin Fields trade rumors - 670 The Score - Every other day a new tweet surfaces that seems to claim insider knowledge of an imminent trade of Bears quarterback Justin Fields. Friends, there’s a better way.

Pompei hopes view changes on Hester’s Hall of Fame candidacy - 670 The Score - Dan Pompei of the Athletic, a voter for the Pro Football Hall of Fame and the individual who was tasked with presenting Bears great Devin Hester’s case to his fellow voters, was surprised by the discussion around Hester during the voting process.

KNOW THINE ENEMY

Brett Favre’s lawyer, Pat McAfee trade taunts after lawsuit - NBC Sports Chicago - It appears that Brett Favre and Pat McAfee are gearing up for a contentious legal battle stemming from Favre’s defamation lawsuit against McAfee.

POLISH SAUSAGE

Judge inches toward ruling on whether claims in Brian Flores lawsuit must go to arbitration - ProFootballTalk - The NFL wants the claims of all three plaintiffs (Flores, Steve Wilks, and Ray Horton) to be resolved in arbitration ultimately controlled by Commissioner Roger Goodell. The coaches want the cases to stay in court.

Alvin Kamara indicted in Las Vegas battery case - ProFootballTalk - Saints running back Alvin Kamara has been indicted by a Las Vegas grand jury on charges related to an incident during last year’s Pro Bowl weekend.

Will NFL bring back the ban on pushing the runner? - ProFootballTalk - “It becomes a football battering ram, an inverted tug-of-war,” we wrote in early November. “Shove the guy into the end zone.”

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT ON WINDY CITY GRIDIRON

Wiltfong's Bear Bones: A Chicago Bears podcast Mock Draft Extravaganza! - Windy City Gridiron - Stop by our 2nd City Gridiron YouTube channel for Bear Bones LIVE at FIVE as we get in on some mock draft fun!

Wiltfong: Chicago Bears doing plenty of work on TCU’s Steve Avila - Windy City Gridiron - The Chicago Bears will do their due diligence on every draftable prospect they can, so the fact that they are linked to meeting with a player or their representation isn't all that newsworthy. As...

Wiltfong: Bears 2023 Roster Turnover: How confident are you in the specialists? - Windy City Gridiron - In this 12-part series, we’ll take an in-depth look at each position group for the Chicago Bears with an eye toward the 2023 season. We’ll speculate on who stays, who goes, and a few possible additions we’d like to see general manager Ryan Poles make.

SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE PAGE

2nd City Gridiron is our new video home! So hit the link and help us grow that brand!

THE RULES

Windy City Gridiron Community Guidelines - SBNation.com - We strive to make our communities open and inclusive to sports fans of all backgrounds. The following is not permitted in comments. No personal attacks, politics, gender based insults of any kind, racial insults, etc.

Windy City Gridiron Podcast Channel which includes Bear With Me from Robert Schmitz, Bears Over Beers featuring Jeff Berckes & EJ Snyder, Bears Banter hosted by Bill Zimmerman, Making Monsters with Taylor Doll and Dylan Ryan, Bear Bones from Dr. Mason West and Danny Meehan, Bear & Balanced from Jeff and Lester A. Wiltfong Jr., and T Formation Conversation from Lester; EJ also co-hosts The Bootleg Football Podcast with Brett Kollmann; and Steven’s Streaming Twitch Channel from Steven Schweickert is another fun one.

Click on our names to follow us on Twitter: Jeff Berckes; Patti Curl; Eric Christopher Duerrwaechter; Kev H; Sam Householder; Jacob Infante; Aaron Lemming; Ken Mitchell; Jack R Salo; Steven Schweickert; Jack Silverstein; EJ Snyder; Lester Wiltfong, Jr.; Robert Schmitz; T.J. Starman; Robert Zeglinski; Bill Zimmerman; 2nd City Gridiron; Like WCG on Facebook; Like 2nd City Gridiron on Facebook.