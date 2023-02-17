Building the Board: Grading our first 10 Wide Receivers

For several months now, the WCG crew has been working hard on a simple idea: building a Chicago Bears draft board brick-by-brick in an attempt to create as authentic a draft board as possible while tailoring it specifically to one team (rather than the scheme-free evals that are so common around the internet).

We’ve been scouting the players available in the 2023 NFL Draft, and we’ll continue to do so with the end game being a fully-fledged Draft Board. Today we talk through our first 10 player grades — specifically, the following Wide Receivers:

Ohio State’s Jaxon Smith-Njigba

Southern California’s Jordan Addison

Boston College’s Zay Flowers

Tennessee’s Jalin Hyatt

North Carolina’s Josh Downs

Louisiana State’s Kayshon Boutte

TCU’s Quentin Johnston

Houston’s Nathaniel Dell

Wake Forest’s AT Perry

Stanford’s Michael Wilson

Our initial Draft Board (1.0) will be on a Google Document that we’ll share here as soon as it’s done, and keep your eyes peeled over the next few weeks — we’ll be adding players to it in batches of 10 as we try to show the process of how draft boards shuffle week-by-week.

We’re excited! We want to hear your thoughts — do you agree with today’s grades? Do you disagree? Let us know!

In case you missed the original introduction video, check it out below for an overview of the project!