Matt Nagy reportedly set to become offensive coordinator of Kansas City Chiefs

Matt Nagy is one step closer to becoming an NFL head coach once again.

Oh, it’s not going to happen overnight, but it is most likely going to happen in the next couple of seasons.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport is reporting that Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy is set to leave the franchise and join the Washington Commanders to be in charge of their offense.

Sources: The #Commanders and #Chiefs OC Eric Bieniemy are finalizing a deal for him to be their new offensive coordinator. Ron Rivera’s first choice all along. Should be official tomorrow. https://t.co/f4WTR2AtDi — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) February 17, 2023

That means Matt Nagy, who spent this year as the Chiefs’ quarterbacks coach and senior offensive assistant will be promoted back to offensive coordinator according to multiple reports.

Losing Eric Bieniemy is a blow for the Chiefs, but the plan all along in this case—as we've mentioned—has been for Matt Nagy to step back into the OC job he filled for KC in '16 and '17. Nagy's got a real shot, whenever the time comes, to be Andy Reid's successor with the Chiefs. — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) February 17, 2023

Nagy has the trust of Andy Reid and it’s a logical step for Reid’s staff. But what does that mean? That means Nagy will be working with Reid and Patrick Mahomes and spend the next couple of seasons as a key component of the high-scoring Chiefs offense.

If Andy Reid decides to retire in the next couple of seasons, Nagy could be the sensible heir apparent to Reid in Kansas City. But assuming Reid doesn’t want to go anywhere and is looking to win a couple more Super Bowls with his superstar before he hangs it up, that’s means Nagy is going to have a couple seasons of padding his resume and when teams look at his resume with the Chicago Bears, they aren’t going to focus on the mess that was the 2021 season, they’ll focus on the success he had in 2018 and his overall winning record in Chicago with career backup Mitch Trubisky.

Nagy will be a head coach at some point in the next few seasons, but for now, Nagy is back as offensive coordinator with the Kansas City Chiefs, the same position he held when Ryan Pace hired him in January of 2018.