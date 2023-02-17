Report: Bears to release Al-Quadin Muhammad

On Friday night, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that the Chicago Bears were releasing defensive end Al-Quadin Muhammad. He was one year into the two-year, $8 million deal he signed last March, and the move cleared nearly $4 million in cap space for the team.

Muhammad signed in Chicago to help instill head coach Matt Eberflus’ H.I.T.S. philosophy after playing the previous four years for him with the Colts. He started 9 of the 16 games he played in, with 29 tackles, one sack, and a forced fumble, while playing in 608 snaps on defense. It was a disappointing season after his career year in 2021, so his release shouldn’t come as a surprise.

The Bears will have some more work to do before the start of free agency on Wednesday, March 15, so expect a few more releases and a handful of contract extensions.

What do you think will be the next transaction the Bears make?