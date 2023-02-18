Everything we know about the Chicago Bears' proposed move to Arlington Heights

The Chicago Bears moving to Arlington Heights has been in motion for a while now, and even though we're a long way from the franchise breaking ground on the Arlington Park property, there's still plenty of news popping up.

It hasn't even been announced that a new stadium is one-hundred-percent happening, but we all know where this is headed.

Due to his extensive experience building a new stadium from his time with the Vikings, the Bears hiring Kevin Waren as Team President and CEO clearly indicates what's on tap for this franchise. He's the perfect man to take over for Ted Phillips and lead this team into the future, and that future will feature a state-of-the-art domed stadium about 35 miles northwest of downtown.

Soldier Field is the smallest stadium in the NFL, it's owned by the city of Chicago, and the area around the stadium doesn't exactly scream immersive fan experience. Hence, the McCaskey family wants to cement their legacy with this massive undertaking.

We'll keep all our coverage on the pending move here in this story stream.

