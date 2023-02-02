Senior Bowl Day 3 Recap | Building the Board

The NFL Draft may start in Mobile, but thanks to our guy Jacob Infante finally catching a flight after several delays, his on-site scouting is just getting started. With Jacob on the ground joining in on the fun, our Building the Board crew had another productive day.

With the third Senior Bowl practice in the books, Quinten Krzysko, Jacob, and I sat down to record our third podcast this week, and we recapped:

Players that impressed us

Players that improved throughout the week

Players that left us wanting more

Which specific questions we hope to have answered by the end of the Senior Bowl

Which WRs do and don’t fit the Chicago Bears based on draft board placement alone

OTs, EDGES, DTs on the rise

Ideal draft fits at DE, OT, IOL, and DT

And much, much more

Check out the show and let us know what you think!

The WCG Podcast Channel is available anywhere you get your Podcasts, including platforms such as Apple, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Audacy, Stitcher, iHeart Radio, Podbean, Audible, TuneIn, and so many more, so be sure to subscribe!