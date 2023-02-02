 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Senior Bowl Day 3 Recap | Building the Board

Robert Schmitz, Quinten Krzysco, and Jacob Infante are in Mobile for the Senior Bowl and they recap practice in a quick podcast!

By Robert Schmitz
/ new
Kansas v Oklahoma Photo by Brian Bahr/Getty Images

The NFL Draft may start in Mobile, but thanks to our guy Jacob Infante finally catching a flight after several delays, his on-site scouting is just getting started. With Jacob on the ground joining in on the fun, our Building the Board crew had another productive day.

With the third Senior Bowl practice in the books, Quinten Krzysko, Jacob, and I sat down to record our third podcast this week, and we recapped:

  • Players that impressed us
  • Players that improved throughout the week
  • Players that left us wanting more
  • Which specific questions we hope to have answered by the end of the Senior Bowl
  • Which WRs do and don’t fit the Chicago Bears based on draft board placement alone
  • OTs, EDGES, DTs on the rise
  • Ideal draft fits at DE, OT, IOL, and DT
  • And much, much more

Check out the show and let us know what you think!

The WCG Podcast Channel is available anywhere you get your Podcasts, including platforms such as Apple, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Audacy, Stitcher, iHeart Radio, Podbean, Audible, TuneIn, and so many more, so be sure to subscribe!

In This Stream

Building the Board for the Chicago Bears 2023 NFL Draft

View all 3 stories

Next Up In News

Loading comments...