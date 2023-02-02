Senior Bowl Day 3 Recap | Building the Board

The NFL Draft may start in Mobile, but thanks to our guy Jacob Infante finally catching a flight after several delays, his on-site scouting is just getting started. With Jacob on the ground joining in on the fun, our Building the Board crew had another productive day.
With the third Senior Bowl practice in the books, Quinten Krzysko, Jacob, and I sat down to record our third podcast this week, and we recapped:
- Players that impressed us
- Players that improved throughout the week
- Players that left us wanting more
- Which specific questions we hope to have answered by the end of the Senior Bowl
- Which WRs do and don’t fit the Chicago Bears based on draft board placement alone
- OTs, EDGES, DTs on the rise
- Ideal draft fits at DE, OT, IOL, and DT
- And much, much more
Check out the show and let us know what you think!
The WCG Podcast Channel is available anywhere you get your Podcasts, including platforms such as Apple, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Audacy, Stitcher, iHeart Radio, Podbean, Audible, TuneIn, and so many more, so be sure to subscribe!
Spoke with Curtis McClendon, OL out of Tennessee Chattanooga today at the #SeniorBowl about the week of practice, his play style, and who he shapes his game after. He has impressed me all week, and will be on my radar to watch more of in the coming weeks. pic.twitter.com/OJwgxz9bTQ— Quinten Krzysko (@ButkusStats) February 2, 2023
Loading comments...