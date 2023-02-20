The Bear’s Den, February 20, 2023

THE DAILY SPONGIE SPECIAL

BEARRRSSSS

NFL rumors: Bears release Al-Quadin Muhammad, create more salary cap space - NBC Sports Chicago - The Bears released Al-Quadin Muhammad on Friday, opening up more cap space to revamp the roster.

How Lamar Jackson, Aaron Rodgers, other QBs will impact Bears’ offseason - NBC Sports Chicago - The Bears are drawing up blueprints for what they hope is a franchise-altering offseason, but their path will largely be controlled by five quarterbacks who face big offseasons themselves.

Dannehy: Chicago Bears NFL Draft Big Board - Da Bears Blog - It’s a little odd attempting to put together an NFL draft big board for the team with the first overall pick, but with much speculation that the team might trade down, there is a lot to consider.

Bears LB coach Dave Borgonzi to interview with Cardinals - 670 The Score - Bears linebackers coach Dave Borgonzi will interview Saturday for the Cardinals’ defensive coordinator opening, Adam Schefter of ESPN reported.

QB frenzy could reap Bears a draft windfall - Chicago Sun-Times - It’s no sure thing two months before the draft, but the immediate success of young quarterbacks like Patrick Mahomes, Jalen Hurts and Joe Burrow only enhances the opportunity for the Bears to turn other teams’ desperation for a franchise QB into a lucrative trade for the No. 1 overall pick.

The Bears Cut Al-Quadin Muhammad - The Irish Bears Network - Ryan Poles has begun his reshaping of the Bears’ roster for the 2023 season by cutting defensive end Al-Quadin Muhammad as reported by Adam Schefter. Muhammad followed head coach Matt Eberflus from Indianapolis, signing a two-year, $10 million contract with Chicago. This came after a career best 2021 season with the Colts in which he

CHGO Bears Podcast: Chicago Bears perfect free agent & draft pick pairing - Daron Payne & Will Anderson? - CHGO - In this episode, the crew explores the potential combination of players like Daron Payne and Will Anderson. What's the perfect pairing for the Chicago Bears?

The Bears must trade for DeAndre Hopkins to unlock Justin Fields as a passer - CHGO - Year 3 will be an important season for Bears quarterback Justin Fields. To maximize his potential, the Bears need to trade for wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins.

NFL mock draft: Bears trade three times in seven-round mock - NBC Sports Chicago - Bears GM Ryan Poles traded several times in our first full seven-round mock draft.

What will happen with Lamar Jackson’s contract? - ProFootballTalk - In two days, the two-week window for application of the franchise tag opens.

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT ON WINDY CITY GRIDIRON

Wiltfong: Bears 2023 Roster Turnover - Only 1 starting linebacker under contract - Windy City Gridiron - In this 12-part series, we’ll take an in-depth look at each position group for the Chicago Bears with an eye toward the 2023 season. We’ll speculate on who stays, who goes, and a few possible additions we’d like to see general manager Ryan Poles make.

Zimmerman: What’s the best Aaron Rodgers outcome from a Chicago Bears perspective? - Windy City Gridiron - What will happen to Aaron Rodgers this offseason?

Wiltfong: Bears to release Al-Quadin Muhammad - Windy City Gridiron - On Friday night, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that the Chicago Bears were releasing defensive end Al-Quadin Muhammad. He was one year into the two-year, $8 million deal he signed last March, and...

Schmitz: Building the Board - Grading our first 10 Wide Receivers - Windy City Gridiron - For several months now, the WCG crew has been working hard on a simple idea: building a Chicago Bears draft board brick-by-brick in an attempt to create as authentic a draft board as possible while...

Gabriel: Breaking Down Pitt Defensive Tackle Calijah Kancey - Windy City Gridiron - After I wrote up a report on Northwestern defensive tackle Adetomiwa Adebawore the other day, I have had several people ask me to compare him to Pitt defensive tackle Calijah Kancey. I was...

Making Monsters: Bears’ cap breakdown with Spotrac’s Michael Ginnitti - Windy City Gridiron - Taylor and Ryan chopped it up with Spotrac Co-Founder Michael Ginnitti about the Bears cap situation for 2023.

