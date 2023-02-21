The Bear’s Den, February 21, 2023

THE DAILY SPONGIE SPECIAL

BEARRRSSSS

Hines Ward: Bears WR Chase Claypool ‘needs to grow up a little bit’ - Chicago Sun-Times - “Sometimes I think with Chase, it became more about Chase and less about the team,” Ward said.

CHGO Bears Podcast: Which Chicago Bears are likely to get cut after Al-Quadin Muhammad? - CHGO - In this episode, the crew debates who the Chicago Bears may cut next after releasing Al-Quadin Muhammad.

Bears’ only chance at king’s ransom for No. 1 pick might be draft gamble - NBC Sports Chicago - If the Bears want a king’s ransom for the No. 1 pick, they’ll have to gamble and pass on two blue-chip players. What’s worth more to future of the franchise?

Wood: Zooming in on the Chicago Pass Rush - Life Before & After Robert Quinn - Da Bears Blog - Every Bears fan knows the team had a terrible pass rush last year, which is why they have been heavily rumored to be interested in high-priced free agent defensive linemen and highly regarded pass rushers at the top of the draft. But to better understand what the Bears need, let’s first look at exactly how bad they were last year, and what they have returning.

FREE AGENCY & DRAFT

With Daniel Jones likely getting tagged, Saquon Barkley could be headed to open market - ProFootballTalk - With Giants quarterback Daniel Jones changing agents in an effort to change the terms the team is offering, he’s now on track for the franchise tag.

POLISH SAUSAGE

Report: Colts to hire Jim Bob Cooter as offensive coordinator - ProFootballTalk - Indianapolis is hiring Jim Bob Cooter for the role, according to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler.

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT ON WINDY CITY GRIDIRON

Infante: Top 10 prospects from FCS schools - Windy City Gridiron - WCG’s Lead Draft Analyst looks at his top 10 prospects in the 2023 NFL Draft to come from FCS schools.

Wiltfong: Building the Board - TCU wide receiver Quentin Johnston - Windy City Gridiron - Check out this quick film breakdown of TCU’s Quentin Johnston.

Wiltfong's Chicago Bears 2023 Roster Turnover: The defensive line shuffle has begun - Windy City Gridiron - In this 12-part series, we’ll take an in-depth look at each position group for the Chicago Bears with an eye toward the 2023 season. We’ll speculate on who stays, who goes, and a few possible additions we’d like to see general manager Ryan Poles make.

SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE PAGE

2nd City Gridiron is our new video home! So hit the link and help us grow that brand!

THE RULES

Windy City Gridiron Community Guidelines - SBNation.com - We strive to make our communities open and inclusive to sports fans of all backgrounds. The following is not permitted in comments. No personal attacks, politics, gender based insults of any kind, racial insults, etc.

Windy City Gridiron Podcast Channel which includes Bear With Me from Robert Schmitz, Bears Over Beers featuring Jeff Berckes & EJ Snyder, Bears Banter hosted by Bill Zimmerman, Making Monsters with Taylor Doll and Dylan Ryan, Bear Bones from Dr. Mason West and Danny Meehan, Bear & Balanced from Jeff and Lester A. Wiltfong Jr., and T Formation Conversation from Lester; EJ also co-hosts The Bootleg Football Podcast with Brett Kollmann; and Steven’s Streaming Twitch Channel from Steven Schweickert is another fun one.

Click on our names to follow us on Twitter: Jeff Berckes; Patti Curl; Eric Christopher Duerrwaechter; Kev H; Sam Householder; Jacob Infante; Aaron Lemming; Ken Mitchell; Jack R Salo; Steven Schweickert; Jack Silverstein; EJ Snyder; Lester Wiltfong, Jr.; Robert Schmitz; T.J. Starman; Robert Zeglinski; Bill Zimmerman; 2nd City Gridiron; Like WCG on Facebook; Like 2nd City Gridiron on Facebook.