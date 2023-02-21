Bear With Me: Should the Bears trade Justin Fields?

So... what’s up with tweets like this?

More than one NFL general manager came away from the Senior Bowl fairly convinced that Justin Fields will be dealt — Jason La Canfora (@JasonLaCanfora) February 15, 2023

We can make jokes about Jason La Canfora’s recent track record with Chicago Bears info (it’s not been an excellent one), but doing so ignores the greater point — does it make sense for the Bears to trade the current face of the franchise? Why or why not?

To answer this, I grabbed WCG’s own Bill Zimmerman to rant loudly talk through the following questions:

Under which circumstances does trading Justin Fields make sense?

Realistically, how should the Bears build this team going forward?

How important is a Rookie QB Contract to a team’s cap health?

If the Bears do trade for a player, what position will they likely trade for?

And much, much more

Check out the show and let us know what you think!

The WCG Podcast Channel is available anywhere you get your Podcasts, including platforms such as Apple, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Audacy, Stitcher, iHeart Radio, Podbean, Audible, TuneIn, and so many more, so be sure to subscribe!