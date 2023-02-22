The Bear’s Den, February 22, 2023

THE DAILY SPONGIE SPECIAL

CHGO Bears After Dark: What Justin Fields hot take is the most irritating for Chicago Bears fans? - CHGO - In this episode of CHGO Bears After Dark, the guys discuss which Justin Fields hot take has irritated them the most so far this offseason.

Expect Ryan Poles’ disinformation campaign to kick into high gear - Chicago Sun-Times - Does Bears’ GM want to trade QB Justin Fields? Depends on whom you ask

NFL franchise tag window could impact Bears’ free-agent plans - NBC Sports Chicago - The Bears have big plans for free agency, but the franchise tag could greatly impact how things play out.

Hines Ward says Bears’ Chase Claypool ‘needs to grow up a little bit’ - NBC Sports Chicago - The Bears traded a second-round pick to the Steelers for Chase Claypool last season.

Bears sign free agent OL Dieter Eiselen, per agency - NBC Sports Chicago - Ryan Poles is bringing back a depth player on the interior offensive line.

Bears trade rumors don’t come together in PFF writeup - NBC Sports Chicago - Many Bears fans have dreamed of Ryan Poles trading for Tee Higgins or DeAndre Hopkins, but PFF predicts those WRs will go elsewhere.

Wood: Zooming in on the Chicago Edge Rushers - What They Have and What They Need - Da Bears Blog - Trading Robert Quinn had a profound impact, leaving them with the worst pass rush of any NFL team in the last five years post-trade. Since their pass rush after the trade was so bad, it stands to reason that they need a whole host of new pass rushers.

Minnesota Vikings & Bears Legend Jared Allen Pursuing Spot on USA Curling Team for 2026 Winter Olympics - Minnesota Vikings legend and five-time NFL Pro Bowler Jared Allen is hoping to reach the 2026 Winter Olympics in an interesting sport.

Commanders are virtually certain to franchise tag Daron Payne - ProFootballTalk - Per a source with knowledge of the situation, it’s 99.9 likely that the Commanders will tag the 2018 first-round draft pick from Alabama.

Window to use franchise tags is now open - ProFootballTalk - The window for teams to use franchise or transition tags is now open.

Zimmerman: Saquon Barkley moves closer to free agency, are Chicago Bears in play? - Windy City Gridiron - News out of New York moves Saquon Barkley closer to the free agent market

Gabriel: Will a clear-cut QB1 emerge at the 2023 NFL Combine? - Windy City Gridiron - Bryce Young, C.J. Stroud, Will Levis... Who will be number one, and when will teams know who is their QB1?

Berckes: Whining Allowed Index by Fanbase - Windy City Gridiron - You can win or you can whine, but you’re not allowed to do both. My guide for the level of whining I’ll accept from different fanbases

Wiltfong's Chicago Bears 2023 Roster Turnover: Not much to change at safety - Windy City Gridiron - In this 12-part series, we’ll take an in-depth look at each position group for the Chicago Bears with an eye toward the 2023 season. We’ll speculate on who stays, who goes, and a few possible additions we’d like to see general manager Ryan Poles make.

Schmitz' Bear With Me: Should the Bears trade Justin Fields? - Windy City Gridiron - So... what’s up with tweets like this? More than one NFL general manager came away from the Senior Bowl fairly convinced that Justin Fields will be dealt— Jason La Canfora (@JasonLaCanfora) F...

