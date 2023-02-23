In this miniseries Bear Bones host Dr. Mason West will be talking with Dr. Michael Risher, a Chiropractor who specializes in sports performance and who works with several Chicago Bears, about the specific rehab/offseason training that’s happening with some players.

This week’s episode will focus on wide receiver Darnell Mooney, who is rehabbing from surgery on his ankle following an injury he suffered on November 27 against the Jets.

Dr. Risher is the owner of The Rehab Lab, located inside the Bucktown CrossFit in Chicago at 2577 W. Armitage Avenue, and you can follow him on Instagram at dr.michaelrisher or on Twitter @DrRisher.

