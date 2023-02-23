 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Bear & Balanced: Free agency preview of the trenches

Jeff and Lester are back with a brand new Bear & Balanced with a focus on the trenches.

By Jeff Berckes and Lester A. Wiltfong Jr.
NFC Championship - San Francisco 49ers v Philadelphia Eagles Photo by Michael Zagaris/San Francisco 49ers/Getty Images

The Chicago Bears are back near $100 million in salary cap space with this week's release of defensive end Al-Quadin Muhammad, and that money will go quickly next month when the Bears attack free agency. No position will get more attention than the trenches, with the defensive line being need number 1 and the offensive line being need number 1A.

The NFL Draft will help bolster the lines, but free agency is up first, so that's where we'll focus tonight,

Join Jeff and Lester in the embed below or head over to our 2nd City Gridiron YouTube channel at 8:00 p.m. (CT), where we'll preview free agency on the lines.

You can also listen to the podcast version here or download it wherever you get your pods:

