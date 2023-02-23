Building the Board: Talking through our first batch of Tight Ends

For several months now, the WCG crew has been working hard on a simple idea: building a Chicago Bears draft board brick-by-brick in an attempt to create as authentic a draft board as possible while tailoring it specifically to one team (rather than the scheme-free evaluations that are so common around the internet).

We’ve been scouting the players available in the 2023 NFL Draft, and we’ll continue to do so with the end game being a fully-fledged Draft Board. Today we talk through our next batch of player grades — specifically, the 9 following Tight Ends:

Remember, this list isn’t in order of quality/ranking! Simply order of appearance!

Notre Dame ’s Michael Mayer

’s Michael Mayer Utah’s Dalton Kincaid

Alabama’s Cameron Latu

Georgia’s Darnell Washington

Oklahoma’s Brayden Willis

Iowa’s Sam La Porta

Purdue’s Payne Durham

Payne Durham Oregon State ’s Luke Musgrave

’s Luke Musgrave Miami’s Will Mallory

Our initial Draft Board (1.0) will be on a Google Document that we’ll share here as soon as it’s done, and keep your eyes peeled over the next few weeks — we’ll be adding players to it in batches of 10 as we try to show the process of how draft boards shuffle week-by-week.

We’re excited! We want to hear your thoughts — do you agree with today’s grades? Do you disagree? Let us know!

Podcast version is available here:

And in case you missed the original introduction video for Building the Board, check it out below for an overview of the project!