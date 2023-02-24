The Bear’s Den, February 24, 2023

THE DAILY SPONGIE SPECIAL

Ken’s Note: The software that is used to prepare the Den malfunctioned last night, eating most of the stuff I had prepared for you good people. At the time of this posting, it’s still not working. SO... Here are a few links anyway, done “the hard way”.

Five Bold Predictions About The Bears and NFL - From NBC Chicago’s staff to your home.

Could Woods be low-risk, high-reward WR option for Bears? - The 2023 free-agent class is relatively thin, but a well-known veteran hit the market Wednesday when the Tennessee Titans released 30-year-old Robert Woods.

Signing Saquon might be Bears’ best chance to help Fields - After injury-riddled seasons in 2020 and 2021, Barkley reasserted himself as one of the most dynamic running backs in the NFL this past season. He rushed for 1,312 yards and 10 touchdowns while also catching 57 balls for 338 yards.

Bears name Eddie Jackson as their recipient of Ed Block Courage Award - The Bears on Thursday named veteran safety Eddie Jackson as their recipient of the Ed Block Courage Award, which is presented to one player on each NFL team who best exemplifies a commitment to sportsmanship and courage and who serves as an inspiration in the locker room.

Aaron Rodgers news: Packers QB emerges from ‘darkness retreat’ - New York Post

Aaron Rodgers emerged from his four-day darkness retreat on Wednesday, the facility’s owner confirmed.

Aaron Rodgers Ends Darkness Retreat, See Sky Cave Where He Stayed - Outsider

Aaron Rodgers emerged from his darkness retreat in remote Oregon this week. Did he find his NFL answers inside a spartan cottage?

HBCU Legacy Bowl: Florida A&M WR Xavier Smith headlines seven prospects creating NFL draft buzz

Reporting from HBCU Legacy Bowl practices in New Orleans, Steve Wyche highlights seven prospects creating draft buzz among NFL scouts, including speedy Florida A&M wide receiver Xavier Smith.

2023 NFL free agency rankings: The 100 best free agents, from Lamar Jackson to Saquon Barkley and more - CBSSports.com

Pete Prisco ranks the top 100 players who could be available on the free agent market

2023 NFL free agency: How Buccaneers, Saints, eight others with little salary cap space can help themselves - CBSSports.com

A look at some potential money-saving moves

NFL rumors: Jets' delusional commitment to Zach Wilson could keep them from signing big-name QB - Fansided

The New York Jets want to hold onto hope with Zach Wilson, and that could hurt their chances at moving forward.

