The Bear’s Den, February 27, 2023

Bears name Eddie Jackson as Ed Block Courage Award winner - 670 The Score - The Bears on Thursday named veteran safety Eddie Jackson as their recipient of the Ed Block Courage Award, which is presented to one player on each NFL team who best exemplifies a commitment to sportsmanship and courage.

(Potential) Free Agent Spotlight: Kaleb McGary, OT, Atlanta - Da Bears Blog - The Bears need to add an offensive tackle in free agency, and expectations are they will leave Braxton Jones on the left side to develop. If they focus on the right side, McGary should be their primary target. McGary will only be 27 to start the season.

Could Robert Woods be low-risk, high-reward option for Bears? - NBC Sports Chicago - Woods showed signs of regression in 2022, but he’s a versatile veteran receiver who excels at run blocking. If he’s open to a cheap, prove-it deal, he could intrigue the Bears.

Five NFL offseason bold predictions with Justin Fields, Aaron Rodgers’ fate - NBC Sports Chicago - The NFL offseason is about to kick into high gear. Bears insider Josh Schrock makes five bold predictions for how things will shake out, including a big Bears’ free-agent splash and Aaron Rodgers’ new home.

Bears could face tricky draft decision on Jalen Carter - Chicago Sun-Times - The Georgia defensive tackle looks like a great fit as a 3-technique in Matt Ebeflus’ defense. But lucrative trade opportunities with the No. 1 overall pick could present a dilemma for GM Ryan Poles — is it worth losing out on Carter or Alabama’s Will Anderson to acquire extra draft picks?

NFL Free Agency: 15 tight ends who could be game-changers for the Chicago Bears’ 2023 Offense - CHGO - Could these 15 NFL free agent tight ends change the game for the Chicago Bears’ 2023 offense? Find out who could join the team and elevate their game.

Making the case: Why the Bears should draft edge rusher Tyree Wilson - CHGO - The Bears need to add players who are capable of rushing the quarterback. One of the prospects the Bears should consider is Texas Tech edge rusher Tyree Wilson.

NFL Free Agency 2023: Nine cornerbacks the Chicago Bears could pursue to complete their secondary - CHGO - Looking to boost their secondary? Check out these nine cornerbacks the Chicago Bears could target in NFL Free Agency 2023.

Daniel Jeremiah gives firm answer on Justin Fields vs. Bryce Young debate - NBC Sports Chicago - Should the Bears stick with Justin Fields or draft Bryce Young? NFL Media draft expert Daniel Jeremiah thinks the answer is simple.

NFL mock draft: Bears draft three USC Trojans - NBC Sports Chicago - There is almost a zero percent chance the Bears draft three players from the same school with successive picks, but whatever we’re having fun with this mock draft.

Sam Hurd released: Former Chicago Bears player out of federal prison after serving 10 years for drug trafficking - ABC7 Chicago - Former Chicago Bears wide receiver Sam Hurd has been released from a federal prison after serving time for cocaine trafficking charges.

Saquon Barkley might be Bears’ best chance to help Justin Fields - NBC Sports Chicago - With a thin free-agent wide receiver class and no surefire No. 1 receiver to target in a trade, Saquon Barkley, should he hit the market, could be the Bears’ best chance to give Justin Fields an elite weapon this offseason.

Bears’ path to perfect offseason includes WR gamble, big free-agent swings - NBC Sports Chicago - With mountains of cash and the No. 1 pick, the Bears have to win the offseason. Here’s eight moves Ryan Poles should make to ensure they come out on top.

Daniel Jeremiah outlines what Bears can expect in trade for No. 1 pick - NBC Sports Chicago - NFL Media draft expert Daniel Jeremiah breaks down what the Bears can expect in three trade scenarios for the No. 1 pick.

More coaches question the value of attending the Scouting Combine - ProFootballTalk - It’s now a trend. How widespread it becomes remains to be seen.

Tilman Fertitta enters the fray for the Commanders - ProFootballTalk - Jeff Bezos is out, even if he was never in. Another potential bidder for the Commanders is now in.

Reports intensify that Jeff Bezos has been blocked from buying Commanders - ProFootballTalk - On Friday night, the New York Post reported that Amazon founder Jeff Bezos has been “benched” from bidding on the team. On Saturday, TheAthletic.com reported that Bank of America (which is handling the sale) has informed Bezos that he’s out.

Roy Robertson-Harris agrees to three-year extension with Jaguars - ProFootballTalk - Defensive lineman Roy Robertson-Harris is staying in Jacksonville a little while longer.

Wiltfong: Justin Fields is most likely to break out in 2023, per the Football Outsiders Awards - Windy City Gridiron - The people have spoken! Justin Fields could be primed for big things in 2023!

Wiltfong’s Bears 2023 Roster Turnover: Corner could be a bigger need than thought - Windy City Gridiron - In this 12-part series, we’ll take an in-depth look at each position group for the Chicago Bears with an eye toward the 2023 season. We’ll speculate on who stays, who goes, and a few possible additions we’d like to see general manager Ryan Poles make.

Wiltfong: NFL Network’s Daniel Jeremiah on the Bears’ options - Windy City Gridiron - The NFL Network’s Daniel Jeremiah on what he’d do if he were running the Chicago Bears, their draft options, Justin FIelds, and more.

Wiltfong’s Mocking the Mocks: The Athletic has the Bears taking Peter Skoronski - Windy City Gridiron - Here’s a fun mock draft with the Chicago Bears trading back two times before grabbing some help on the offensive line.

Schmitz & Infante are Building the 2023 Draft Board: Let’s talk Offensive Tackles - Windy City Gridiron - Our Chicago Bears’ Building the Board scouts look at their first group of offensive tackles right here.

Zimmerman: Bryce Young could be top guy for Houston Texans and Indianapolis Colts - Windy City Gridiron - Chicago Bears could play AFC South division rivals off each other for number one pick in NFL Draft

Wiltfong: What are the biggest questions surrounding the Bears’ offseason? - Windy City Gridiron - Taylor Doll is hosting solo on a brand new Making Monsters podcast this week, but she’s joined by special guest Nicholas Moreno from CHGO to talk about the Chicago Bears’ offseason. Who are some...

Infante: Quarterback prospect superlatives - Windy City Gridiron - What does WCG’s Lead Draft Analyst make of the quarterbacks in the 2023 NFL Draft?

Schmitz’ Building the Draft Board: Talking through our first batch of Tight Ends - Windy City Gridiron - For several months now, the WCG crew has been working hard on a simple idea: building a Chicago Bears draft board brick-by-brick in an attempt to create as authentic a draft board as possible while...

Berckes & Wiltfong Bear & Balanced: Free agency preview of the trenches - Windy City Gridiron - Jeff and Lester are back with a brand new Bear & Balanced with a focus on the trenches.

Wiltfong: A chat with Dr. Michael Risher about Darnell Mooney’s rehab and training - Windy City Gridiron - This offseason miniseries is going to be enlightening!

Gabriel: An Inside Look at the NFL Combine - Windy City Gridiron - So, what goes on at the NFL Combine, and what’s it all about? A few months ago, I wrote about the history of the NFL Scouting Combine and a little about the event’s purpose, but with it happening...

