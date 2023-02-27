Chicago Bears and Ryan Poles control the offseason, per Adam Schefter

Adam Schefter, ESPN’s number-one NFL insider, was on Chicago’s ESPN 1000 this morning talking with David Kaplan and Johnathan Hood, and he dropped plenty of interesting tidbits about the Chicago Bears. Ever since the Bears secured the rights to the top pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, speculation has been rampant that they’ll trade down to acquire more picks, and Schefter all but confirmed that today.

He reported that several teams have approached the Bears about a trade and that the Bears would be willing to trade the first overall pick this week. Remember that Bears’ brass is in Indianapolis at the NFL Combine this week, along with front-office personnel from the other 31 NFL teams, so expect the framework of any possible deals to be discussed.

Schefter also said there’s a chance the Bears trade down multiple times by calling the interest in Chicago’s pick a “feeding frenzy.”

He also said no one controls the NFL’s offseason like Chicago general manager Ryan Poles.

Buckle up, Bears fans!