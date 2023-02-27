Report: Bears to hire Titans assistant coach Luke Steckel

According to Sam Phalen, the Tennessee Titans reporter for A to Z Sports Nashville, the Chicago Bears are hiring Luke Steckel for a role on their offensive line coaching staff. Steckel had been with the Titans since 2013, and he was recently named Tennessee’s run game analyst.

“Because the Run Game Analyst is a new position within the organization that was created this offseason,” Phalen wrote, “it is unclear if the change was a promotion, demotion, or lateral move for Steckel.” Phalen also called Steckel a “rising star in the coaching world and a highly successful position coach.”

He previously worked with them as an offensive assistant, assistant wide receivers coach, and tight ends coach. Last month Steckel was interviewed for the offensive coordinator job with the Chargers.

Before working in Tennessee, Steckel was assistant to the head coach in Cleveland from 2009 to 2012, and while there, he no doubt crossed paths with a linebacker coach by the name of Matt Eberflus. Steckel’s uncle, Dave Steckel, also coached with Eberflus at Toledo and Missouri.

Chicago’s current offensive line coach is Chris Morgan, and last year’s assistant o-line coach, Austin King, is no longer listed on the team’s website. King interviewed with the Rams last month for their OL coaching position. Chicago does not currently have a run game coordinator listed on staff.