The Bear’s Den, February 28, 2023

PFF predicts Bears sign three top-50 NFL free agents - NBC Sports Chicago - Bears GM Ryan Poles has more salary cap space than anyone else in the NFL, and plenty of roster holes to fill.

Report: Bears to meet with QBs at NFL Combine - NBC Sports Chicago - The NFL Combine begins on Tuesday, but reports have already emerged about who the Bears plan to speak with. A lot more will come.

Multiple teams have reached out to Bears about No. 1 pick - 670 The Score - Those in Chicago have understood since the end of Week 18 of the 2022 season that the Bears’ ideal scenario is to trade the No. 1 overall pick in the NFL Draft for a big haul. It appears the rest of the NFL community is now realizing that as well.

CHGO Bears Podcast: NFL Draft Combine Preview: Ryan Poles & the Chicago Bears headed to Indy - CHGO - In this episode, the crew previews this week’s NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis and shares some names the Ryan Poles and the Bears will look closely at.

Commanders cut Carson Wentz - ProFootballTalk - Less than a year after he arrived, Carson Wentz is done in Washington.

NFL health and safety officials recommend expanded use of Guardian Caps - ProFootballTalk - When the NFL released injury information from the 2022 season, it showed that the number of concussions in the preseason were down and one of the reasons cited for that drop was the use of Guardian Caps during training camp practices.

Third quarterback rule, onside kick alternatives among proposed rules changes by NFL teams - ProFootballTalk - Also up for consideration are a return of the rule allowing teams to dress a third quarterback for use in an emergency. That was expected after the 49ers were down to no healthy quarterbacks in their NFC Championship Game loss to the Eagles.

Gabriel: Defensive linemen to keep an eye on at the NFL Combine - Windy City Gridiron - There are several prospects that Greg Gabriel will be paying close attention to during the NFL Combine and here are the defensive ends and tackles.

Schmitz: Building the 2023 Bears Draft Board - Investigating the Interior Offensive Linemen - Windy City Gridiron - Our Chicago Bears’ Building the Board scouts look at their first group of interior offensive linemen right here.

Wiltfong: Chicago Bears and Ryan Poles control the offseason, per Adam Schefter - Windy City Gridiron - Expect plenty of NFL news and rumors this week with the combine kicking off in Indianapolis, with the Chicago Bears front and center on many of them.

Infante: 2023 NFL Draft interview - Incarnate Word QB Lindsey Scott Jr. - Windy City Gridiron - WCG’s Lead Draft Analyst spoke with Incarnate Word’s dual-threat star quarterback ahead of the 2023 NFL Draft.

