Do you want to see the Bears on HBO’s Hard Knocks?

With the Chicago Bears in year two of the Matt Eberflus era, and with the team coming off a season without a playoff appearance, and considering the Bears have never been featured on HBO's Hard Knocks, that means our beloved Navy and Orange could be selected to participate in the popular cable series.

I know what you're thinking... 'There's no way the Bears would ever allow such an invasion at Halas Hall!'

And while the McCaskey family could strongly disagree with the Bears being picked, ultimately, the decision lies with the league.

If a team doesn't meet the criteria mentioned above, they can be picked for the show and have no say in the matter. Besides the Bears, the New Orleans Saints, New York Jets, and the Washington Commanders are all eligible to be picked for the 2023 season.

Another team could volunteer for the award-winning reality series, in which case those four would be of the book, but the odds of a team wanting to be on the show are slim.