Last year Chicago Bears general manager Ryan Poles traded his team into an 11-man draft class, and with the Bears holding the first pick this year, which is sure to get traded, his team is primed for another big group of rookies, which is why we’re hitting the NFL Draft so hard. We want to expose you to as many options as possible during these next several weeks.

In this brand new Making Monsters from Taylor Doll and Dylan Ryan, they spoke with Ryan Roberts of Rise N Draft Scouting to share some thoughts on what the Bears could do by discussing some of the big names at the Senior Bowl.

Check out their latest Making Monsters for plenty of excellent draft discussion.

This is our eighth draft-centric podcast since January 31, so be sure you scroll back through the channel to see what you missed.

