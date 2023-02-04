Senior Bowl Open Thread

This will be your open thread to talk about the Senior Bowl, which takes place today at 1:30 pm CT from Mobile, Alabama, at the University of South Alabama’s Hancock Whitney Stadium. You can follow along with the NFL Network for the game, but also check out all the podcast practice recaps from our team of “Building the Board” scouts in Mobile taking it all in.

Day 1 practice recap podcast featuring Robert Schmitz and Quinten Krzysko:

Day 2 practice recap podcast with Robert and Quinten:

Day 3 practice recap podcast with Robert, Quinten, and Jacob Infante, who made it down after some travel delays.

Jacob also wrote up some notes about the practice he watched that you can read here, and he’s also at today’s game, so follow along with him on Twitter for some live thoughts about players the Chicago Bears could be interested in.

