2023 NFL mock draft: Post-Senior Bowl two-round predictions

As I’m writing this, I’ll be heading back from the 2023 Reese’s Senior Bowl.
It was a great chance to not only watching some of the top prospects in the 2023 NFL Draft, but it was also a great opportunity to get an up-close view of the media side of things. I got the chance to meet many people, some of whom I had known online for years but never met before, while others I became acquainted with for the first time.
The all-star circuit wrapping up concludes the first big period of the pre-draft process, and while there’s still plenty of time between now and the draft, the Senior Bowl saw several prospects improve their stock. Because of this, it seems like a good time to go for a fun little two-round mock draft!
Before we begin, it’s worth mentioning this mock draft is what I think could happen, not necessarily what I would do with each pick. There may be some picks that make you go, “why is Jacob so high on that prospect?”, so just know that’s my prediction of the NFL being high on that particular prospect. It might not have anything to do with how I view them.
I also have two trades in Round 1 of my mock draft. More will likely happen in real life, but I thought including two trades would be a nice starting point at this point in the pre-draft process.
With that in the rearview mirror, let’s dig into a mock draft, shall we?
Round 1
- Indianapolis Colts (via Bears): Will Levis, QB, Kentucky
- Houston Texans: Bryce Young, QB, Alabama
- Arizona Cardinals: Will Anderson Jr., EDGE, Alabama
- Chicago Bears (via Colts): Jalen Carter, DL, Georgia
- Seattle Seahawks (via Broncos): Tyree Wilson, EDGE, Texas Tech
- Carolina Panthers (from Rams via Lions): C.J. Stroud, QB, Ohio State
- Las Vegas Raiders: Anthony Richardson, QB, Florida
- Atlanta Falcons: Keion White, EDGE, Georgia Tech
- Detroit Lions (via Panthers): Devon Witherspoon, CB, Illinois
- Philadelphia Eagles (via Saints): Christian Gonzalez, CB, Oregon
- Tennessee Titans: Paris Johnson Jr., OT, Ohio State
- Houston Texans (via Browns): Myles Murphy, EDGE, Clemson
- New York Jets: Broderick Jones, OT, Georgia
- New England Patriots: Lukas Van Ness, EDGE, Iowa
- Green Bay Packers: Quentin Johnston, WR, TCU
- Washington Commanders: Peter Skoronski, OL, Northwestern
- Pittsburgh Steelers: Bryan Bresee, DL, Clemson
- Detroit Lions: Michael Mayer, TE, Notre Dame
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Joey Porter Jr., CB, Penn State
- Seattle Seahawks: Jordan Addison, WR, USC
- Los Angeles Chargers: Zay Flowers, WR, Boston College
- Baltimore Ravens: Bijan Robinson, RB, Texas
- Minnesota Vikings: Jalin Hyatt, WR, Tennessee
- Jacksonville Jaguars: Luke Musgrave, TE, Oregon State
- New York Giants: Jaxon Smith-Njigba, WR, Ohio State
- Dallas Cowboys: Josh Downs, WR, North Carolina
- Buffalo Bills: O’Cyrus Torrence, OG, Florida
- Cincinnati Bengals: Brian Branch, S, Alabama
- New Orleans Saints (from 49ers via Broncos and Dolphins): Cody Mauch, OG, North Dakota State
- Kansas City Chiefs: Dawand Jones, OT, Ohio State
- Philadelphia Eagles: Jahmyr Gibbs, RB, Alabama
Round 2
32. Pittsburgh Steelers (via Bears): Anton Harrison, OT, Oklahoma
33. Houston Texans: Rashee Rice, WR, SMU
34. Arizona Cardinals: Siaki Ika, DL, Baylor
35. Chicago Bears (via Colts): BJ Ojulari, EDGE, LSU
36. Los Angeles Rams: Will McDonald IV, EDGE, Iowa State
37. Seattle Seahawks (via Broncos): Keeanu Benton, DL, Wisconsin
38. Las Vegas Raiders: Darnell Wright, OT, Tennessee
39. Detroit Lions (via Panthers): Trenton Simpson, LB, Clemson
40. New Orleans Saints: Cam Smith, CB, South Carolina
41. Tennessee Titans: Nolan Smith, EDGE, Georgia
42. Cleveland Browns: Tuli Tuipulotu, DL, USC
43. New York Jets: Antonio Johnson, S, Texas A&M
44. Atlanta Falcons: Deonte Banks, CB, Maryland
45. Green Bay Packers: Dalton Kincaid, TE, Utah
46. New England Patriots: Tyrique Stevenson, CB, Miami (FL)
47. Washington Commanders: Emmanuel Forbes, CB, Mississippi State
48. Detroit Lions: Mazi Smith, DL, Michigan
49. Pittsburgh Steelers: Matthew Bergeron, OT, Syracuse
50. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Isaiah Foskey, EDGE, Notre Dame
51. Seattle Seahawks: Drew Sanders, LB, Arkansas
52. Miami Dolphins: Kelee Ringo, CB, Georgia
53. Los Angeles Chargers: Felix Anudike-Uzomah, EDGE, Kansas State
54. Chicago Bears (via Ravens): John Michael Schmitz, C, Minnesota
55. Detroit Lions (via Vikings): Adetomiwa Adebawore, EDGE, Northwestern
56. Jacksonville Jaguars: Clark Phillips III, CB, Utah
57. New York Giants: Darnell Washington, TE, Georgia
58. Dallas Cowboys: Derick Hall, EDGE, Auburn
59. Buffalo Bills: Calijah Kancey, DL, Pittsburgh
60. Cincinnati Bengals: Jaelyn Duncan, OT, Maryland
61. Carolina Panthers (via 49ers): Jayden Reed, WR, Michigan State
62. Kansas City Chiefs: Kayshon Boutte, WR, LSU
63. Philadelphia Eagles: Zach Harrison, EDGE, Ohio State
