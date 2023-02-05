2023 NFL mock draft: Post-Senior Bowl two-round predictions

As I’m writing this, I’ll be heading back from the 2023 Reese’s Senior Bowl.

It was a great chance to not only watching some of the top prospects in the 2023 NFL Draft, but it was also a great opportunity to get an up-close view of the media side of things. I got the chance to meet many people, some of whom I had known online for years but never met before, while others I became acquainted with for the first time.

The all-star circuit wrapping up concludes the first big period of the pre-draft process, and while there’s still plenty of time between now and the draft, the Senior Bowl saw several prospects improve their stock. Because of this, it seems like a good time to go for a fun little two-round mock draft!

Before we begin, it’s worth mentioning this mock draft is what I think could happen, not necessarily what I would do with each pick. There may be some picks that make you go, “why is Jacob so high on that prospect?”, so just know that’s my prediction of the NFL being high on that particular prospect. It might not have anything to do with how I view them.

I also have two trades in Round 1 of my mock draft. More will likely happen in real life, but I thought including two trades would be a nice starting point at this point in the pre-draft process.

With that in the rearview mirror, let’s dig into a mock draft, shall we?

Round 1

Round 2

32. Pittsburgh Steelers (via Bears): Anton Harrison, OT, Oklahoma

33. Houston Texans: Rashee Rice, WR, SMU

34. Arizona Cardinals: Siaki Ika, DL, Baylor

35. Chicago Bears (via Colts): BJ Ojulari, EDGE, LSU

36. Los Angeles Rams: Will McDonald IV, EDGE, Iowa State

37. Seattle Seahawks (via Broncos): Keeanu Benton, DL, Wisconsin

38. Las Vegas Raiders: Darnell Wright, OT, Tennessee

39. Detroit Lions (via Panthers): Trenton Simpson, LB, Clemson

40. New Orleans Saints: Cam Smith, CB, South Carolina

41. Tennessee Titans: Nolan Smith, EDGE, Georgia

42. Cleveland Browns: Tuli Tuipulotu, DL, USC

43. New York Jets: Antonio Johnson, S, Texas A&M

44. Atlanta Falcons: Deonte Banks, CB, Maryland

45. Green Bay Packers: Dalton Kincaid, TE, Utah

46. New England Patriots: Tyrique Stevenson, CB, Miami (FL)

47. Washington Commanders: Emmanuel Forbes, CB, Mississippi State

48. Detroit Lions: Mazi Smith, DL, Michigan

49. Pittsburgh Steelers: Matthew Bergeron, OT, Syracuse

50. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Isaiah Foskey, EDGE, Notre Dame

51. Seattle Seahawks: Drew Sanders, LB, Arkansas

52. Miami Dolphins: Kelee Ringo, CB, Georgia

53. Los Angeles Chargers: Felix Anudike-Uzomah, EDGE, Kansas State

54. Chicago Bears (via Ravens): John Michael Schmitz, C, Minnesota

55. Detroit Lions (via Vikings): Adetomiwa Adebawore, EDGE, Northwestern

56. Jacksonville Jaguars: Clark Phillips III, CB, Utah

57. New York Giants: Darnell Washington, TE, Georgia

58. Dallas Cowboys: Derick Hall, EDGE, Auburn

59. Buffalo Bills: Calijah Kancey, DL, Pittsburgh

60. Cincinnati Bengals: Jaelyn Duncan, OT, Maryland

61. Carolina Panthers (via 49ers): Jayden Reed, WR, Michigan State

62. Kansas City Chiefs: Kayshon Boutte, WR, LSU

63. Philadelphia Eagles: Zach Harrison, EDGE, Ohio State