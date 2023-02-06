The Bear’s Den, February 6, 2023

THE DAILY SPONGIE SPECIAL

NFL Draft: How the Bears can nail their picks - Chicago Sun-Times - After a season as the worst team in the NFL, the Bears have a long list of needs. Here’s a look at how to fill some of them in the draft.

As Bears offensive coordinator Luke Getsy grows, he must take QB Justin Fields with him - Chicago Sun-Times - Getsy is out to prove he’s head-coaching material, and if he can spur Fields and the offense to leap forward next season, he’ll get the opportunity he covets.

CHGO Bears Podcast: The man Buddy Ryan named the Chicago Bears “46 Defense” after joins us - CHGO - In this episode, former Bear Doug Plank joins the show to discuss his career in Chicago and much more.

5 Bears NFL draft prospects who impressed at Senior Bowl - NBC Sports Chicago - Bears GM Ryan Poles values the Senior Bowl, so here are five players who may have caught his eye ahead of the 2023 NFL draft.

6 Bears predictions for 2023 NFL season - NBC Sports Chicago - These Bears predictions range from reasonable to super spicy.

Amon-Ra St. Brown uses Equanimeous as prop in Pro Bowl catch competition - NBC Sports Chicago - Lions WR Amon-Ra St. Brown and Bears WR Equanimeous St. Brown showed their brotherly love in the Pro Bowl

Super Bowl Teams Prove Importance of Applying & Denying Pressure - Da Bears Blog - It isn’t a coincidence that the teams playing in the Super Bowl are among the best at getting pressure on the opposing quarterback and keeping their quarterbacks clean.

Aaron Rodgers wins pro-am at Pebble Beach - ProFootballTalk - Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers won his only Super Bowl 12 years ago. He won his first AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in his ninth try.

Brian Flores to get a second interview with Cardinals - ProFootballTalk - As the Vikings pivot from Ejiro Evero to Brian Flores as the top candidate to become the team’s new defensive coordinator, the Vikings need to have a fallback. Because Flores could still fall into the head-coaching job in Arizona.

Myles Garrett suffers dislocated toe at Pro Bowl Games - ProFootballTalk - Browns defensive end Myles Garrett suffered a dislocated toe at today’s Pro Bowl Games event.

Infante's 2023 NFL mock draft: Post-Senior Bowl two-round predictions - Windy City Gridiron - With the Senior Bowl in the rearview mirror, what could the first two rounds of the 2023 NFL Draft look like if it happened today?

Wiltfong's Chicago Bears 2023 Roster Turnover: Big questions at running back - Windy City Gridiron - In this 12-part series, we’ll take an in-depth look at each position group for the Chicago Bears with an eye toward the 2023 season. We’ll speculate on who stays, who goes, and some potential additions we’d like to see general manager Ryan Poles make.

Gabriel's A Scout’s Take: Addressing the latest rumors surrounding the Chicago Bears - Windy City Gridiron - Greg Gabriel has some things he needs to get off his chest.

