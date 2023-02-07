Super Bowl Week Diary: Day One

There are certain weeks of the year when I receive a wonderful reminder of how great my job is. I think no matter what your job is, sometimes you get caught up in the day-to-day activities and maybe lose sight of what’s great about your job (hopefully it’s something). But it’s weeks like this where you realize that there are far worse jobs to have than working in sports media.

This year marks my 15th Super Bowl (yes, I’m that old) that I’ve covered for SiriusXM. I’ve seen a lot of different celebrities sit in front of me, from Kevin Costner to Kevin Hart, I’ve had an opportunity to meet NFL legends like Joe Montana and Jerry Rice, and I’ve even had a chance to hang on with some of these guys on a social level as well.

Super Bowl week is unique, it’s fun, and it’s something that is a highlight every year.

This year, I’m working with Danny Kanell and Dusty Dvoracek (yes, the Chicago Bears legend) for their show, Dog Days on SiriusXM Mad Dog Sports Radio. It’ll be my job to wrangle some of the biggest names in the sport and have them sit down with the guys.

Super Bowl week is a slow burn. Monday there’s very little smoke, by Tuesday it’s starting to smolder. Wednesday you finally have a steady flame, and by Friday, that flame is a raging inferno.

Today was no different. The highlights were quiet. Former NFL MVP Rich Gannon quietly sitting down to do his radio show. Jonathan Ogden’s massive frame casually walking through the media center. Or watching heads turn as the lovely and talented Kay Adams walked to her set.

But at the end of Monday, comes Opening Night. What was once Tuesday afternoon’s media day has now become an event to kick off the week. There’s plenty of the big stars at podiums being surrounded by dozens of reporters just trying to get in one question, two if they’re lucky. But what’s even more fascinating is the open area with dozens of football players just standing around waiting for the media to ask them questions ranging from their role in this defensive scheme to their favorite flavor of ice cream.

It’s an event that’s evolved over time, and walking around tonight and seeing former Bear Robert Quinn enjoying the moment and seeing his perspective change after being frustrated having to leave Chicago to now being a part of a Super Bowl team. Or seeing Matt Nagy field questions from Patrick Mahomes’ special skills to Andy Reid’s offense to Justin Fields' growth.

Opening night is in the books, and Super Bowl week is underway, and we’ll talk about each day until Friday when the week ends. And that’s probably something that many fans don’t realize. Super Bowl week doesn’t end on Super Bowl Sunday or even the Monday after. For the vast majority of the media, Super Bowl week ends on Friday night. Most of the media returns home on Friday night or Saturday. Only a handful stay until Sunday and cover the game itself.

It’s Super Bowl week, and I’m ready to jump into my fifteenth year.