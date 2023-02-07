The Bear’s Den, February 7, 2023

THE DAILY SPONGIE SPECIAL

BEARRRSSSS

How does Bears legend Dick Butkus feel about never having played in postseason, let alone big game? - Chicago Sun-Times - Hall of Fame linebacker, now 80, is at peace with his career and what he accomplished.

Robert Quinn didn’t want to leave the Bears — but made the Super Bowl once he did - Chicago Sun-Times - It still bothers him that the Bears traded him to the Eagles on Oct. 26.

Bears After Dark: Is Keenan Allen the missing piece the Chicago Bears need to revamp their receiving corps? - CHGO - In this episode, the crew discusses whether Keenan Allen would be the missing piece to the Chicago Bears’ receiving corps if the Chargers cut the receiver.

CHGO Bears Podcast: Can Cardinals’ DeAndre Hopkins be transformative for Justin Fields? - CHGO - In this episode, the crew talks WR DeAndre Hopkins and he’d be transformative for Justin Fields.

Bears expected to be active pursuing offensive linemen in free agency - Bears Wire - The Bears need to shore up the offensive line, so it’s no surprise Ryan Poles is expected to be active targeting O-line in free agency.

Bears trade back from No. 1, shore up defensive line in new mock draft - Bears Wire - In Matt Miller’s new 2-round mock draft, the Bears trade back from No. 1 and shore up the defensive line with their first two picks.

Chicago Bears 2022 rookie review: Jaquan Brisker - Bears Wire - Jaquan Brisker was Chicago’s most impactful rookie, and the future is bright for the Bears’ Rookie of the Year.

Chicago Bears playoff history since 1985 Super Bowl win - NBC Sports Chicago - Scroll on to see the full Bears playoff history since that one storied season.

Super Bowl Shorts, Volume I: Orlando Brown Jr. (My Chief to Watch) - Da Bears Blog - Orlando Brown Jr. is an interesting football player.

Why Brian Cashman was ‘blown away’ by Ryan Poles, Bears - 670 The Score - Yankees general manager Brian Cashman was impressed by Bears general manager Ryan Poles when they had a meeting last May at Halas Hall, as he told Inside The Clubhouse.

KNOW THINE ENEMY

Detroit Lions hiring Scottie Montgomery as assistant head coach, RB coach - Pride Of Detroit - The Detroit Lions are filling the opening in their coaching staff following the departure of Duce Staley.

Here’s what you missed in Aaron Rodgers’ astrology webinar - Acme Packing Company - I swear I didn’t make any of this up.

Vikings to hire Brian Flores as defensive coordinator - Daily Norseman - Habemus coachem

POLISH SAUSAGE

Jason Kelce hoping for "ultimate bragging rights" with his brother - ProFootballTalk - Eagles center Jason Kelce and Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce are the first brothers ever to face off in the Super Bowl, and Jason sees it as a unique opportunity.

Sean Payton: Russell Wilson's performance team won't be in facility this year - ProFootballTalk - “That’s foreign to me,” Payton said, via Parker Gabriel of the Denver Post. “That’s not going to take place here. I’m not familiar with it, but our staff will be here, our players will be here and that’ll be it.”

Jeffrey Lurie sounds ready to give Jalen Hurts a big second contract - ProFootballTalk - “He’s just what we’re looking for,” Lurie said. Lurie also said Hurts has “nothing to prove” to establish himself as the quarterback the Eagles want leading their franchise for many years to come.

A.J. Green announces his retirement - ProFootballTalk - Green was chosen to the Pro Bowl in each of his first seven seasons, from 2011 to 2017. He finishes his career with 727 catches for 10,514 yards and 70 touchdowns.

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT ON WINDY CITY GRIDIRON

ECD's 2023 Free Agency Extravaganza! Part Two: Safety and Cornerback - Windy City Gridiron - In part two of the series, ECD details on moves set to happen within the Bears’ secondary.

Wiltfong's Chicago Bears 2023 Roster Turnover: Is tight end help needed? - Windy City Gridiron - In this 12-part series, we’ll take an in-depth look at each position group for the Chicago Bears with an eye toward the 2023 season. We’ll speculate on who stays, who goes, and some potential additions we’d like to see general manager Ryan Poles make.

ECD's Free Agency Extravaganza! Part 1: Defensive Line and Linebacker - Windy City Gridiron - With free agency almost one month away, our guy ECD starts off on what the Chicago Bears are about to do for their active rebuild on defense, and looks at their front seven.

SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE PAGE

2nd City Gridiron is our new video home! So hit the link and help us grow that brand!

THE RULES

Windy City Gridiron Community Guidelines - SBNation.com - We strive to make our communities open and inclusive to sports fans of all backgrounds. The following is not permitted in comments. No personal attacks, politics, gender based insults of any kind, racial insults, etc.

Windy City Gridiron Podcast Channel which includes Bear With Me from Robert Schmitz, Bears Over Beers featuring Jeff Berckes & EJ Snyder, Bears Banter hosted by Bill Zimmerman, Making Monsters with Taylor Doll and Dylan Ryan, Bear Bones from Dr. Mason West and Danny Meehan, Bear & Balanced from Jeff and Lester A. Wiltfong Jr., and T Formation Conversation from Lester; EJ also co-hosts The Bootleg Football Podcast with Brett Kollmann; and Steven’s Streaming Twitch Channel from Steven Schweickert is another fun one.

Click on our names to follow us on Twitter: Jeff Berckes; Patti Curl; Eric Christopher Duerrwaechter; Kev H; Sam Householder; Jacob Infante; Aaron Lemming; Ken Mitchell; Jack R Salo; Steven Schweickert; Jack Silverstein; EJ Snyder; Lester Wiltfong, Jr.; Robert Schmitz; T.J. Starman; Robert Zeglinski; Bill Zimmerman; 2nd City Gridiron; Like WCG on Facebook; Like 2nd City Gridiron on Facebook.