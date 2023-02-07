Mocking the Mocks: Bears trade back and address the trenches

With the Senior Bowl over, many analysts are starting to reshuffle their boards, which means we should see some movement on the mock drafts around the interwebs. Our own Jacob Infante recently knocked out a two-rounder after he spent some time down in Mobile, and you can check that out here.

Jacob had the Chicago Bears trading out of their number one overall pick, which I think is a no-brainer, so as I run through the Mocking the Mocks this season, I’m probably only going to share those mocks that do the obvious and have the Bears trade back.

In the latest mock from The 33rd Team, they have the Bears flipping the 1 with the Indianapolis Colts for their 1st (4th overall), a 2nd (35th), 3rd (79th), and a 2024 1st.

Is that the kind of haul you hope to see GM Ryan Poles get on a trade down?

Here’s how they had the Bears picking.

4. Chicago Bears: Broderick Jones, OT, Georgia (Projected Trade with Indianapolis) The Bears pick a blue chip offensive tackle prospect in Broderick Jones (scouting report) who will protect the passer and move people in the run game. The Bears would be committing to Justin Fields in this scenario, so protecting him should be their first priority.

As a redshirt sophomore, he’s young and has some technique work to do, but he has the traits that project him to be a plus starter at tackle. With Will Anderson and Jalen Carter off the board, I think another trade back would be preferred here, but Jones fits the Bears’ scheme and could be a possibility depending on how free agency goes.

They have the Bears staying in the trenches with their next mock pick.

36. Chicago Bears (projected trade with Indianapolis): Zach Harrison, Edge, Ohio State Zach Harrison is an athletic big man at defensive end who owns the speed, length and strength to bully blockers. He can penetrate down the middle or get up field to stress their edges. Size allows him to survive in the run game, though pad leverage needs to be improved to enhance effectiveness.

Getting a young pass rusher is likely going to happen at some point, and Harrison is a good scheme fit as Chicago’s heavier edge.

After two big guys, they have Chicago going wide out next.

54. Chicago Bears (From Baltimore): Jonathan Mingo, WR, Ole Miss Jonathan Mingo is a player that does a lot of things well but nothing exceptional. He is an X-outside receiver and an eventual number-one guy in the league. Second round type of player for a team looking to get a good value on day two.

Receiver is another position the Bears will surely address at some point in the 2023 NFL Draft, but my guess has them targeting a speed guy over another big body X type.

Take a look at their two-round mock draft and sound off in the comment section if this is the way you would have mocked it.