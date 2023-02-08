The Bear’s Den, February 8, 2023

THE DAILY SPONGIE SPECIAL

BEARRRSSSS

Top takeaways from former Bears coach Matt Nagy at the Super Bowl - CHGO - On Super Bowl LVII Opening Night, CHGO caught up with former Bears coach Matt Nagy and discussed his time in Chicago in this exclusive interview.

Tax break for Bears in Arlington Heights proposed - 670 The Score - Illinois Senator Ann Gillespie has proposed a measure that would give the Chicago Bears a tax break if the team builds a stadium in Arlington Heights. She has proposed freezing the property tax assessment for the old Arlington Racecourse property.

Matt Nagy: ‘I failed in a lot of areas’ as Bears coach - 670 The Score - Former Bears head coach Matt Nagy reflected on his tenure with the team as he addressed reporters Monday at the Super Bowl in Arizona. Nagy is now the Chiefs’ quarterbacks coach.

Matt Nagy: I ‘failed in a lot of areas’ but it will make me stronger - Chicago Sun-Times - Nagy didn’t know what he wanted to do after the Bears fired him as head coach last year. Now he’s in the Super Bowl.

Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes: I thought I was atop Bears QB list in 2017 - Chicago Sun-Times - Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes was shocked for two reasons when the Bears traded up to draft quarterback Mitch Trubisky second overall in 2017.

CHGO Bears Podcast: Matt Nagy opens up about Bears failures- Day 2 CHGO Bears Super Bowl media week - CHGO - In this episode the crew shares insights and takeaways from their time speaking with former Chicago Bears head coach Matt Nagy during Super Bowl week.

KNOW THINE ENEMY

Aaron Rodgers: Darkness isolation retreat will get me closer to a “final, final decision” - ProFootballTalk - Rodgers said he’s going to spend four days and nights in total darkness and isolation on his retreat, which can lead to hallucinations. That will give him, “an opportunity to do a little self-reflection in some isolation and after that, I feel like I’ll be a lot closer to that final, final decision.”

POLISH SAUSAGE

Jay Cutler no-showed at Brandon Marshall’s wedding - 670 The Score - Brandon Marshall revealed he and Jay Cutler didn’t talk for three years after Cutler no-showed at Marshall’s wedding, though the two were eventually reunited in Chicago as Bears teammates.

Saints granted permission to visit with Derek Carr - ProFootballTalk - With just over a week before the $40.4 million in guarantees kick in on Derek Carr‘s Raiders contract, a potential trade partner has emerged.

Super Bowl Shorts, Volume II: Betting the Over/Under - Da Bears Blog - Nobody likes to bet the under on Super Bowl Sunday.

Patrick Mahomes: Extra week “helps out a ton” for injured ankle - ProFootballTalk - Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is glad to have two weeks to rest after the AFC Championship Game.

Myles Garrett won’t need surgery for dislocated toe - ProFootballTalk - The dislocated toe popped back into place, and Garrett won’t need long to recover from the injury, Rapoport added.

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT ON WINDY CITY GRIDIRON

EDC's Bears 2023 Free Agency Extravaganza! Part Four: O-Line and Wide Receivers - Windy City Gridiron - ECD puts a bow on his Chicago Bears’ free agency preview with a look at offensive line and receiver.

Zimmerman's Super Bowl 57 Diary: A look at the day to day activities at the Super Bowl: Day One - Windy City Gridiron - A recap of daily activities during Super Bowl Media Week

Wiltfong: Justin Fields is number 1 in Wisconsin - Windy City Gridiron - Jersey sales numbers are out and Chicago’s QB1 is number one in three states.

Gabriel: Do Prospects Really Rise or Fall After All-Star Games and NFL Combine? - Windy City Gridiron - A former NFL scouting director dishes on the college postseason schedule.

ECD's Chicago Bears 2023 Free Agency Extravaganza! Part Three: RB, TE, and QB - Windy City Gridiron - In the 3rd and 4th parts of the series, ECD will dive into the waters for the prime pearls to bolster the Chicago Bears’ offense. But first, let’s address a very obvious situation…

SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE PAGE

2nd City Gridiron is our new video home! So hit the link and help us grow that brand!

THE RULES

Windy City Gridiron Community Guidelines - SBNation.com - We strive to make our communities open and inclusive to sports fans of all backgrounds. The following is not permitted in comments. No personal attacks, politics, gender based insults of any kind, racial insults, etc.

Windy City Gridiron Podcast Channel which includes Bear With Me from Robert Schmitz, Bears Over Beers featuring Jeff Berckes & EJ Snyder, Bears Banter hosted by Bill Zimmerman, Making Monsters with Taylor Doll and Dylan Ryan, Bear Bones from Dr. Mason West and Danny Meehan, Bear & Balanced from Jeff and Lester A. Wiltfong Jr., and T Formation Conversation from Lester; EJ also co-hosts The Bootleg Football Podcast with Brett Kollmann; and Steven’s Streaming Twitch Channel from Steven Schweickert is another fun one.

Click on our names to follow us on Twitter: Jeff Berckes; Patti Curl; Eric Christopher Duerrwaechter; Kev H; Sam Householder; Jacob Infante; Aaron Lemming; Ken Mitchell; Jack R Salo; Steven Schweickert; Jack Silverstein; EJ Snyder; Lester Wiltfong, Jr.; Robert Schmitz; T.J. Starman; Robert Zeglinski; Bill Zimmerman; 2nd City Gridiron; Like WCG on Facebook; Like 2nd City Gridiron on Facebook.