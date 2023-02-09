The Bear’s Den, February 9, 2023

THE DAILY SPONGIE SPECIAL

KEN’S NOTE: I was accused, unjustly, of trolling by using a picture Matt Nagy even though he was one of the big stories of the day. That was unfair. You want to see what trolling looks like? M’kay. Can Do.

BEARRRSSSS

Rob Gronkowski certain ‘beast’ Justin Fields is franchise QB for Bears - NBC Sports Chicago - Justin Fields made many jaws drop in 2022 and Rob Gronkowski was no exception.

Michael Vick believes Bears, Justin Fields are ‘step ahead of curve’ - NBC Sports Chicago - Michael Vick knows Justin Fields is the guy in Chicago, but it’s up to the Bears to do what’s necessary for the QB to reach his ceiling.

Super Bowl Shorts, Volume III: DeVonta Smith (My Eagle to Watch) - Da Bears Blog - If the Eagles win the game, it will not surprise me to see Smith win the MVP.

Roger Goodell: NFL officiating has never been better - 670 The Score - During his annual press conference ahead of the Super Bowl, NFL commissioner Roger Goodell on Wednesday pushed back against the officiating critics and defended the state of the game.

Andrew McKenna, part owner of Bears, dies at 93 - 670 The Score - Andrew McKenna, a Chicago business leader and a part owner of the Bears who was also a member of the team’s board of directors, died Tuesday at the age of 93.

Bears great Devin Hester awaits Hall of Fame fate Thursday - 670 The Score - Legendary Bears return man Devin Hester could soon seal his place in football immortality. Hester is a finalist for the Pro Football Hall of Fame’s class of 2023, which will be unveiled Thursday.

Jim McMahon: There’s ‘a lot of frustrated fans’ after Bears season - Chicago Sun-Times - McMahon doesn’t watch a lot of football anymore. But he knows that the Bears finished with the worst record in the NFL.

Is this the year Devin Hester makes the Hall of Fame? - Chicago Sun-Times - The Bears star finished his career with an NFL-record 20 touchdown returns — 14 punts, five kicks and a ridiculous runback of a field goal left short.

Super Bowl: Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs are the nightmare that won’t go away for the Bears - Chicago Sun-Times - The presence of Patrick Mahomes and Matt Nagy at the Super Bowl ensures that an unpleasant history keeps getting brought up.

Former Bears TE Greg Olsen gets the last word at the Super Bowl - Chicago Sun-Times - Olsen is the lead analyst on Fox’s broadcast while the network waits for Tom Brady.

Michael Vick: Bears need to build around QB Justin Fields - Chicago Sun-Times - The Bears should “absolutely” stick with quarterback Justin Fields, said Michael Vick, the quarterback whom he outgained on the ground in 2022 for the second-best rushing season ever at the position.

CHGO Bears Podcast: National take on Justin Fields l Super Bowl Radio Row Day 3 - CHGO - In this episode, the guys interview national guys like Trey Wingo and Erik Kramer to gain their perspective on Bears QB Justin Fields.

Jaylon Johnson, Bears have started contract extension talks - CHGO - Bears cornerback Jaylon Johnson spoke with CHGO Sports on Wednesday and shared that he and the Bears have started contract extension talks.

Jaylon Johnson is 'believer' that Justin Fields is Bears' franchise QB - NBC Sports Chicago - Jaylon Johnson has heard the chatter surrounding Justin Fields' future, but the star cornerback has no doubt the Bears have their franchise quarterback.

Jaylon Johnson thinks Bears contract extension talks will 'heat up' soon - NBC Sports Chicago - Jaylon Johnson wants to be a Bear for a long time and hopes to put pen to paper on an extension this offseason.

Adam Schefter says Bears will get 'unbelievable offers' for No. 1 - NBC Sports Chicago - ESPN's NFL Insider Adam Schefter says the Bears will receive "unbelievable offers" for the No. 1 pick in the draft during an interview with Waddle & Silvy on ESPN 1000.

Andrew McKenna Sr., civic and business leader, part owner of Bears, dies at 93 - Chicago Sun-Times - Andrew McKenna, seemingly inexhaustible, served as board chairman for McDonald’s, Schwarz Paper, the Cubs, the White Sox, the University of Notre Dame and more.

POLISH SAUSAGE

DeMaurice Smith would like to eliminate the Scouting Combine - ProFootballTalk - DeMaurice Smith said today that he doesn’t think it’s in the players’ best interests to travel to Indianapolis for a few days of being poked and prodded, weighed and measured, questioned and scrutinized.

Report: Cardinals don't plan to hire head coach until after Super Bowl - ProFootballTalk - Arizona does not plan to hire a head coach until after Super Bowl LVII, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported on Wednesday.

Roger Goodell: Officiating has never been better, but will never be perfect - ProFootballTalk - “When you look at officiating, I don’t think it’s ever been better in the league,” Goodell said.

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT ON WINDY CITY GRIDIRON

Infante: 2023 NFL Draft - 7 biggest Combine snubs - Windy City Gridiron - WCG’s Lead Draft Analyst takes a look at some of the biggest snubs from the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine.

Wiltfong: Patrick Mahomes talks 2017 Draft and clears up what the Bears told him - Windy City Gridiron - Patrick Mahomes sets the record straight!

Zimmerman's Super Bowl 57 Diary Day Two: From mangled hands to jacked comedians - Windy City Gridiron - A recap of daily activities during Super Bowl Media Week

Zimmerman: Chicago Bears Podcast - Analyzing Bears Players Hall of Fame Chances - Windy City Gridiron - Jack Silverstein joins the Bears Banter Podcast

