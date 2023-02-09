Super Bowl week is always a mammoth undertaking for all involved, and with Bill Zimmerman down in Arizona covering the event for his full-time gig, Executive Producer of SiriusXM 82 (888)’s Mad Dog Sports Radio, he’s able to grab a few people to talk Chicago Bears with him for his Bears Banter podcast.

Lucky us!

Seth “Freakin” Rollins is on the road to Wrestlemania and will next be in action at the Elimination Chamber when he battles against five other WWE Superstars for Austin Theory’s United States Title, But he’s also a huge fan of the Chicago Bears, which is why after doing some national press, he circled back around to Bill to talk Bears with him.

Rollins is a lifelong fan, and he definitely knows his stuff..

How far back should the Bears trade in the NFL Draft? Is Justin Fields The Man? Will Anderson or Jalen Carter? Rollins also has some thoughts on the trenches, Jack Sanborn, and so much more in this quick Bears Banter podcast you can check out right here:

PODCAST ALERT



Yo Bears fans, check out this phenomenal interview with @WWERollins who is a HUGE freakin' Bears fans! Awesome interview!https://t.co/iN1ZfRH7sn pic.twitter.com/sEXASOY95z — Bill Zimmerman (@ZimmermanSXM) February 9, 2023

