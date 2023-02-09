Free agent Bobby Okereke looking for ‘scheme, coaches, and position fit’

Bobby Okereke is coming off the best season of his four-year Indianapolis Colts career, and he's doing so at the perfect time for him because he's coming out of his contract. As an unrestricted free agent, he'll have some options, and his 151 tackles, six tackles for loss, two fumble recoveries, two forced fumbles, and six passes defended should find him a few suitors.

The former third-round draft pick is just 26 years old, and he racked up all that production while playing a new position for him this year, the Will outside linebacker spot. That just so happens to be a position the Chicago Bears may be looking for an upgrade at this offseason, but Okereke has the versatility to play any linebacker spot on Chicago’s 4-3.

Bill Zimmerman has been in Phoenix all week at Super Bowl's media row, and he spoke with Okereke for his Bears Banter podcast. They chatted about coaching changes in Indy, his pending free agency, his time playing for Matt Eberflus, the H.I.T.S. philosophy, and more.

"Obviously just taking in a lot of factors," Okereke said when asked what goes into where he'll be playing in 2023. "Scheme, and coaches, and just position fit, you know where I feel like I'm going to be most comfortable on a football field — going to a place that really just has a winning culture. That's what I want to be a part of. I want to be a part of a team that wins and somewhere that's got an availability for me to come in and lead a defense."

He goes into more detail on the Bears' situation, so check out the quick interview here and let us know if you think Okereke is a good fit for the Bears.

The WCG Podcast Channel is available anywhere you get your Podcasts, including platforms such as Apple, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Audacy, Stitcher, iHeart Radio, Podbean, Audible, TuneIn, and so many more!