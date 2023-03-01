The Chicago Bears have the most money to spend in free agency this offseason, so we wanted to weigh in on a few topics about what we’d like to see and what we think the Bears will do when NFL free agency opens on March 15.

I asked a few of our Windy City Gridiron staffers to give me their take on these six prompts, and we’ll roll them out in the next several days. We tackled our unrealistic dream target yesterday, so it makes sense that this was today’s topic...

Give us your realistic dream target for the Bears in free agency.

And here’s what we had to say.

Javon Hargrave

“He’s easily the best 3-tech projected to be on the market. Even at 30 years old, he’s got plenty left in the tank. Javon would bring championship-caliber experience and effort to a defense in desperate need.” ~ Erik Christopher Duerrwaechter

“Hargrave’s departure from the Eagles is all but certain, and the Bears have the money to go after the 30-year-old coming off a career year. Sure, Hargrave’s age might mean he won’t be around to reap the benefits of the Bears’ rebuild, but he will immediately bring in some much-needed rush-defense support. He would hold the position well until a young player is ready to take over.” ~ Peter Borkowski

Jakobi Meyers

“The Patriots receiver may not be considered a true number one, but he’s the best free agent receiver, gets open reliably, and would notch in seamlessly in the slot while Mooney and Claypool are on the field. I don’t trust the Bears will get the opportunity to find good value at receiver in the draft, and this would make them comfortable at the position while we wait for Marvin Jr. to fall into our laps in 2024.” ~ Patti Curl

Saquon Barkley

“I’m not usually for paying running backs, but the Bears need playmakers, and Barkley will be the best one available.” ~ Bill Zimmerman

Jamel Dean

“Corner isn’t their biggest need, but if the Buccaneers allow Dean to test free agency, he’d slot in perfectly on Chicago’s defense across from Jaylon Johnson, allowing Kyler Gordon to commit to nickel.” ~ Lester A. Wiltfong Jr.

