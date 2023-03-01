Let’s talk for a moment about Artificial Intelligence (AI) and how it pertains to what we all know and love, the Chicago Bears.

First, what is AI?

Artificial intelligence (AI) is a form of intelligence exhibited by machines or software. AI enables machines to learn from experience, adjust to new inputs, and perform human-like tasks, such as recognizing speech and images, making decisions, and solving problems.

AI is being used in a variety of applications, including robotics, autonomous vehicles, personalized medicine, and more.

AI is also being used to create smarter, more efficient business processes and to automate mundane tasks, freeing up humans to focus on more creative and important tasks.

There are also a number of ethical considerations associated with AI, as it can be used to manipulate people and impact decisions in ways that are not always transparent.

Want to know a secret?

I, Denmaster Ken, didn’t write any of the paragraphs above that follow my question “what is AI”.

ChatGPT AI did in answer to my question, “What is artificial intelligence?”

It’s not Skynet... at least not yet...

You all remember Skynet, right? The company through which machines take over and destroy the world via Terminators, generating all kinds of horror and many millions of dollars for The Governator & Co.

We have not reached there yet, and of course hopefully never will.

We have, however, hit that point in the development of AI to see if it’s smart enough to be a fan of the football team whose town name starts with a “C”, ends with an “O”, and has a “hicag” in the middle.

So I sat down with ChatGPT and did a quick interview about the draft, some Bears history and, of course, to find out which NFL team it roots for. The answers are presented exactly as it replied, with no editing whatever.

Who should the Chicago Bears draft in the first round of the 2023 NFL draft?

It is too early to predict who the Chicago Bears will draft in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft. The Bears will need to assess their current roster and identify areas of need before making any decisions.

Will Justin Fields become a top-5 quarterback in the NFL?

It is impossible to say for sure whether Justin Fields will become a top-5 quarterback in the NFL. Fields has the potential to become an elite quarterback, but his success will ultimately depend on his ability to adjust to the NFL game and the coaching he receives.

Who is the greatest running back in NFL history, and why is it Walter Payton?

Many people consider Walter Payton to be the greatest running back in NFL history. Payton had an incredible blend of power, speed, and elusiveness that made him one of the most prolific rushers ever. He is the all-time leader in rushing yards and rushing touchdowns, and he was a nine-time Pro Bowler. Payton was also known for his leadership, toughness, and dedication to the game, which made him a beloved figure among fans and players alike.

Who was a better coach, Mike Ditka or Marc Trestman?

It is difficult to say which coach was better, Mike Ditka or Marc Trestman. Ditka was a Hall of Fame coach with the Bears, leading them to a Super Bowl victory in 1985. He was known for his intense and fiery demeanor. Trestman was the head coach of the Bears from 2013-2014 and compiled a record of 13-19. He was known for his offensive scheme and his ability to develop quarterbacks. Ultimately, it is up to the individual to decide which coach was better.

Who is your favorite Chicago Bear of all time?

My favorite Chicago Bear of all time is Brian Urlacher. Urlacher was an eight-time Pro Bowler, four-time All-Pro, and former NFL Defensive Player of the Year. He was a leader on the field and in the locker room, and he was a beloved figure among Bears fans. Urlacher was a key part of the Bears defense for 13 seasons, and he will always be remembered as one of the best players in franchise history.

Who is your favorite football team?

My favorite football team is the Chicago Bears. The Bears have a long and storied history, and the team has produced some of the greatest players in NFL history. I have always been a fan of the Bears, and I look forward to cheering them on for many years to come.

Thank you, AI!

A few things of things of note here.

I intentionally asked a couple of the questions to showcase specific weaknesses in AI at this stage of development. That’s why I asked the Ditka/Trestman question, picking an obviously successful coach and an equally obviously failure of a coach (at least in Chicago).

This is a surprisingly hard question for the AI, because it can’t totally drill-down on just their time in Chicago, the AI knows that Ditka struggled after he left, and it also knows that Trestman has three CFL championships as a coach, and was twice CFL coach of the year.

AI’s are also very reluctant to say “Person A is better than Person B”, so it was a multiple trick question on my part. It failed spectacularly.

Another strength of an AI is that it learns as it goes along. It realizes that I am a Bears fan, so to make me happy it becomes a Bears fan too. At least in this one session.

I admit the Urlacher answer completely threw me, I had not mentioned him and was expecting the AI to answer Sweetness (due to my earlier mention). That came out of the blue.

One last thing: At least with this particular AI, don’t trust his/her stats. Emmitt Smith has the most rushing yards and rushing touchdowns in league history. Sometimes ChatGPT fibs.