Warrant out for Georgia DT Jalen Carter’s arrest

There is significant news that could impact the Chicago Bears’ thought process regarding the NFL Draft.

On Jan. 15, UGA football staffer Chandler LeCroy and offensive lineman Devin Willock were killed in what police originally called a single-car accident. LeCroy had a blood alcohol level of 0.197 and was driving. Police say the car was traveling at 104 mph.

The Atlanta Journal Constitution reported this morning that LeCroy was racing another vehicle and that vehicle was being driven by Jalen Carter. Carter left the scene before police or emergency personnel arrived. The AJC story also states that Carter lied to police about his whereabouts and how he heard about the crash.

BREAKING: Georgia football star Jalen Carter was charged on Wednesday by Athens-Clarke County police for street racing and reckless driving in connection with the fatal Jan. 15 crash, the department said in a release. https://t.co/QWgk0ucEBH — Atlanta Journal-Constitution (@ajc) March 1, 2023

Carter will be arrested for both reckless driving and racing. Both are misdemeanors.

Carter had been listed by several draft experts, including Daniel Jeremiah, as their top prospect in the draft. ESPN’s Todd McShay had previously reported that character issues surrounded Carter, and this incident certainly won’t dissuade people from that report.

Several draft experts had linked Carter to the Chicago Bears. The speculation as to how this incident will impact Carter’s draft position will be a major topic of discussion over the next two months leading up to the NFL Draft.

Jalen Carter was in Indianapolis for the NFL Combine but was not available for Wednesday’s scheduled media session. The league cited a delay with medical testing as the reason.

Update: Carter has issued a statement via social media.