The Bear’s Den, March 10, 2023

BEARRRSSSS

Bears earn comp pick for 2023 NFL Draft - NBC Sports Chicago - The Bears lost several players to free agency in 2022, including Allen Robinson, Akiem Hicks, James Daniels and Andy Dalton.

Bears No. 1 draft pick trade rumors amuse Cole Kmet - NBC Sports Chicago - Bears tight end Cole Kmet joked about expectations for the team’s No. 1 draft pick haul.

Bears, Cole Kmet have begun early contract extension talks - NBC Sports Chicago - Bears tight end Cole Kmet is entering the final year of his rookie contract.

Why Bears need to build around Justin Fields, per Micah Hyde - NBC Sports Chicago - Bills safety Micah Hyde played against Justin Fields in 2022 and said the Bears QB is tough to beat.

Dannehy: Four Thoughts Before Free Agency - Da Bears Blog - The market took am initial hit when the Washington Commanders placed the franchise tag on Daron Payne. But a bigger shock came when a warrant was issued for the arrest of Georgia star Jalen Carter. The number of impact guys is dwindling but there are still a lot of interesting names.

Bears awarded 7th-round supplemental pick in 2023 NFL Draft - 670 The Score - The Bears on Thursday were awarded a seventh-round supplemental selection in the 2023 NFL Draft. They now own nine picks in the draft, which will start April 27.

Schrock: Bears’ free agency predictions include two big names - NBC Sports Chicago - With free agency right around the corner, Bears insider Josh Schrock makes his priority list for Ryan Poles and gives out predictions for how the Bears fill their many needs.

NFL awards Bears compensatory 7th-round pick in draft - Chicago Sun-Times - The Bears now have nine picks in the draft, starting at No. 1 overall.

KNOW THINE ENEMY

Report: Za’Darius Smith asks Vikings for release - ProFootballTalk - Edge rusher Za’Darius Smith signed a three-year deal with the Vikings last year, but he’s reportedly hoping to move on after just one season in Minnesota.

Sauce Gardner hints at “package deals” if Jets land Aaron Rodgers - ProFootballTalk - Via Zack Rosenblatt of TheAthletic.com, Gardner had something interesting to say on a livestream about the situation. Appearing with receiver Garrett Wilson and running back Breece Hall, Sauce said that, if Rodgers joins the Jets, “It’s package deals all over. I can’t tell y’all who, but just know.”

POLISH SAUSAGE

Odell Beckham’s workout scheduled for Friday in Arizona - ProFootballTalk - It will allow Beckham a chance to prove he is 100 percent physically.

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT ON WINDY CITY GRIDIRON

Householder: Chicago Bears release key offseason dates for minicamps, OTAs - Windy City Gridiron - Football in shorts, coming up!

Wiltfong: Bears awarded a compensatory pick - Windy City Gridiron - It's back to the drawing board for all the Bears mock drafters, as the NFL just announced the 2023 comp picks!

Infante: HBCU prospects for Bears to consider - Windy City Gridiron - WCG’s Lead Draft Analyst takes a look at several HBCU prospects worth keeping an eye on.

Schmitz' Building the 2023 Chicago Bears Board: Investigating Interior Defenders - Windy City Gridiron - Our Chicago Bears’ Building the Board scouts look at their first group of Interior Defensive Linemen right here.

