The Chicago Bears currently have 9 selections in the 2023 NFL Draft

With the NFL awarding all the compensatory selections this week, the 2023 NFL Draft order is finally official.

The Chicago Bears are currently in the top spot of the draft, and they hold nine total picks, but that number is sure to change once general manager Ryan Poles finds the right trade package (or two) to trade back.

Here’s the full draft order for the Bears as of March 10.

Round 1, pick 1, 1st overall

Round 2, pick 22, 53rd overall (From Baltimore)

Round 3, pick 1, 64th overall

Round 4, pick 1, 103rd overall

Round 4, pick 31, 133rd (From Philadelphia)

Round 5, pick 1, 136th

Round 5, pick 14, 148th overall (From New England through Baltimore)

Round 7, pick 1, 218th overall

Round 7, Pick 41, 258th overall (Compensatory Selection)

Here are the 2023 picks the Bears traded away.

Pittsburgh has Chicago’s second-rounder (32 overall) from the Chase Claypool trade,

Kansas City currently has Chicago’s sixth rounder (178 overall) via Miami due to Ryan Pace’s trade for Jakeem Grant in 2021.

To see the entire 2023 NFL Draft order, you can click here.