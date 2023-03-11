Thank you Lovie!

By now, all Chicago Bears fans understand the debt of gratitude we should have for former Bears and Houston Texans head coach Lovie Smith.

Smith had his Texans going all out to close the 2022 regular season with a win over the Colts, and that win, coupled with Chicago’s week 18 loss to the Vikings, allowed the Bears to slide into the number one spot for the 2023 NFL Draft.

That number one pick was dealt yesterday to the Panthers for one of the better young wide receivers in the NFL today, D.J. Moore, the 9th overall pick in 2023, number 61 in 2023, a 2024 first-round pick, and a 2025 second-round pick.

Thanks to Lovie playing to win the game, he and his team helped the Bears secure help for the 2023 season and assets for ‘24 and ‘25.

