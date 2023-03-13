NFL Free Agency 2023: Chicago Bears News and Rumor Tracker for March 13

We’ve already heard plenty of speculation from NFL insiders and beat reporters over the last several weeks about who’ll end up where in free agency, and with the early negotiation period nearly here, we’ll soon have some clarification. Many deals have already been struck, which is why there will be a plethora of breaking news Tweets fired off at 11:00 a.m. (CT).

The Chicago Bears have done a little work in the last few weeks by releasing defensive end Al-Quadin Muhammad and re-signing fullback Khari Blasingame and long snapper Patrick Scales. They also tendered offers to exclusive rights free agents Andrew Brown (DL) and Josh Blackwell (CB), and while there was an announcement from his agency that ERFA Dieter Eiselen (OL) was brought back, the team has yet to announce that move.

We’ll update this tracker as the rumors and reports start trickling in.

The Bears, Browns, and some other teams are interested in defensive tackle Dre’Mont Jones. (link/link)

The Cleveland Browns are interested in Bears linebacker Nicholas Morrow. (link)

ESPN is reporting that the Bears would like to re-sign running back David Mongtomery, but he’ll test free agency first. This sounds like he wants to gauge his market before deciding what to do.

If you guys see any interesting rumors or reports, be sure to bring them up in the comment section.

The deadline for teams to exclusively negotiate and re-sign their own free agents is today at 11:00 a.m. (CT), so once that passes, here are all the Chicago players that can now legally negotiate with other teams.

Chicago Bears Free Agents

David Montgomery, RB

Nathan Peterman, QB

Tim Boyle, QB

Dakota Dozier, OL

Riley Reiff, OL

Michael Schofield, OL

Ryan Griffin, TE

Trevon Wesco, TE

N’Keal Harry, WR

Dante Pettis, WR

Byron Pringle, WR

Angelo Blackson, DL

Armon Watts, DL

Mike Pennel, DL

DeAndre Houston-Carson, S

Dane Cruikshank, S

Matthew Adams, LB

Nicholas Morrow, LB

Joe Thomas, LB

Elijah Lee, LB

Sam Mustipher, C (RFA)

Javin White, LB (RFA)

Darrynton Evans, RB (RFA)

Breon Borders, CB (RFA)

The deadline to submit qualifying offers to restricted free agents (RFAs) and exclusive rights free agents (ERFAs) is the start of the league year, when free agency opens on March 15 at 3:00 p.m. (CT).