The Bear’s Den, March 13, 2023

THE DAILY SPONGIE SPECIAL

BEARRRSSSS

2023 NFL mock draft: Where will Bears go after trade with Panthers? - NBC Sports Chicago - How does the trade down to No. 9 impact the Bears’ draft plan? Josh Schrock offers his latest mock after the blockbuster deal with the Panthers.

Here are Bears’ 10 draft selections after deal of No. 1 pick - 670 - The Bears on Friday made a blockbuster trade of the No. 1 overall pick to the Carolina Panthers. After that, here’s a look at Chicago’s 10 selections in the 2023 NFL Draft.

Social media reacts to Bears’ trade of top pick to Panthers - 670 - After months of shopping the No. 1 overall selection to anyone who would listen, the Bears finally pulled the trigger Friday afternoon, sending it to the Panthers for receiver D.J. Moore and four draft picks.

Fools rush in? Bears pledge patience in free agency but need help badly - Chicago Sun-Times - It’s up to general manager Ryan Poles to find the line between caution and taking a big swing at a player he needs. The free-agency frenzy starts Monday.

Bears podcast; Ryan Poles finally deals the No. 1 pick - Chicago Sun-Times - This should end all the “trade Justin Fields” talk.

Bears GM Ryan Poles moves quickly to land trade haul for top pick - Chicago Sun-Times - Bears general manager Ryan Poles made a franchise-altering trade on Friday, 48 days before he had to.

Bears make right call in betting on QB Justin Fields’ future, trading No. 1 pick - Chicago Sun-Times - The Bears got a good haul from the Panthers, and that gives them the resources to put a proper team around Fields for the first time in his career.

Film Review: What DJ Moore adds to the Chicago Bears offense - CHGO - The Bears finally added a No. 1 wide receiver for quarterback Justin Fields. Here is what DJ Moore will add to the Bears offense next season

The Carolina Panthers were the ideal trade target for the Bears and Ryan Poles made it happen - CHGO - Am I allowed to say I told you so? For months I've been saying the prime trade partner for the Chicago Bears was the Carolina Panthers. Last week I told anyone that would listen to the meatball that this trade was happening. During the season I was on an island rooting against my beloved Bears

Instant reactions: Chicago Bears trade No. 1 pick to Carolina Panthers for DJ Moore and haul of picks - CHGO - The Chicago Bears traded the No. 1 overall pick to the Carolina Panthers for DJ Moore and three additional picks. CHGO Bears share their thoughts to the news.

2023 NFL mock draft: Bears take three linemen after No. 1 pick trade - NBC Sports Chicago - In our latest mock draft, Ryan Poles drafts two offensive linemen and one defensive linemen, and they're all from the Big Ten.

Bears salary cap space update after D.J. Moore trade - NBC Sports Chicago - When the Bears traded the No. 1 pick to the Panthers for No. 9, more picks and D.J. Moore, they also acquired Moore's contract. Here's how it affects their cap space with free agency opening this week.

Aaron Rodgers says 'stay tuned' for decision on his future - NBC Sports Chicago - Rumors have swirled that the Packers will trade Aaron Rodgers to the Jets, pending his approval of the deal.

Film Review: What DJ Moore adds to the Chicago Bears offense - CHGO - The Bears finally added a No. 1 wide receiver for quarterback Justin Fields. Here is what DJ Moore will add to the Bears offense next season

Everything you want in a trade — and Moore - Chicago Sun-Times - Previous Bears blockbuster deals for Jay Cutler and Khalil Mack elicited similar excitement to Ryan Poles’ trade of the No. 1 overall draft pick to the Panthers for wide receiver D.J. Moore and multiple picks, but they ultimately ended in disappointment. Here’s why this one could end in celebration.

Bears free agency primer: Analyzing needs, targets - Chicago Sun-Times - After spending 12 months tearing down their roster, the Bears’ have begun to build it back up.

Is Javon Hargrave the answer to the Bears needs at 3-Technique? - The Irish Bears Network - Drafted in the third round by the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2016 and subsequently signed by Philadelphia, Javon Hargreaves has been a key component of the Eagles’ title-challenging defense and is one of most sought after defensive tackles hitting free-agency. Hargrave’s pass rush production in 2022 eclipsed that of the Bears defensive front that seemed to

KNOW THINE ENEMY

Texans come out as major losers after blockbuster Bears-Panthers trade - Yahoo Sports - The Houston Texans took a step back with the Carolina Panthers being so bold as to trade with the Chicago Bears for No. 1 overall.

2023 NFL Draft: Panthers trade with Bears to get No. 1 pick - Cat Scratch Reader - The team is going all in on a quarterback in Frank Reich’s first season

POLISH SAUSAGE

Reports: Jets agree to three-year, $18 million deal with Quincy Williams - ProFootballTalk - Williams, the younger brother of Jets defensive tackle Quinnen Williams, was scheduled to become a free agent next week.

Rams will trade Jalen Ramsey to Dolphins for Hunter Long and a third-round pick - ProFootballTalk - Jalen Ramsey is heading to Miami.

Daron Payne contract creates more than $9.4 million in 2023 cap space - ProFootballTalk - The Commanders could have signed defensive tackle Daron Payne to a long-term deal before applying the franchise tag. They could have signed him to a long-term deal on or before July 15. Instead, they signed him to a long-term deal today.

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT ON WINDY CITY GRIDIRON

Wiltfong predicts the Bears first 4 moves of free agency - Windy City Gridiron - Lester takes a stab at predicting the first four free agent additions by Bears’ general manager Ryan Poles.

Duerrwaechter: D.J. Moore’s Arrival to the Chicago Bears Means a Mock Offseason 2.0 - Windy City Gridiron - I expected some form of trade to happen at wide receiver for the Bears. Just not in the form of star wideout D.J. Moore. Naturally this calls for a re-adjustment of plans on my part.

Infante: Don’t rule out JSN entirely for Bears - Windy City Gridiron - Even after the Bears acquired DJ Moore, don’t totally rule out Jaxon Smith-Njigba in Round 1.

Zimmerman: Grading Chicago Bears trade 1st pick of NFL Draft to Carolina Panthers - Windy City Gridiron - The trade we’ve all been waiting for has happened. How did Ryan Poles do? We give the trade a grade.

WCG Round Table: Post-Trade Hopes and Fears - Windy City Gridiron - On the cusp of a free agency unlike any the Bears have enjoyed in recent memory, it’s worth taking stock of what we want (and don’t want) next for the Beloved.

Zimmerman: Top 10 Mock Draft Post Chicago Bears Carolina Panthers Trade - Windy City Gridiron - Let’s take a look at how the top ten could play out now that the Bears have the ninth pick.

Wiltfong: Thank you Lovie! - Windy City Gridiron - We may not be able to erect a statue to honor Lovie Smith, but this is the next best thing to show our gratitude to Chicago’s former head coach!

SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE PAGE

2nd City Gridiron is our new video home! So hit the link and help us grow that brand!

THE RULES

Windy City Gridiron Community Guidelines - SBNation.com - We strive to make our communities open and inclusive to sports fans of all backgrounds. The following is not permitted in comments. No personal attacks, politics, gender based insults of any kind, racial insults, etc.

Windy City Gridiron Podcast Channel which includes Bear With Me from Robert Schmitz, Bears Over Beers featuring Jeff Berckes & EJ Snyder, Bears Banter hosted by Bill Zimmerman, Making Monsters with Taylor Doll and Dylan Ryan, Bear Bones from Dr. Mason West and Danny Meehan, Bear & Balanced from Jeff and Lester A. Wiltfong Jr., and T Formation Conversation from Lester; EJ also co-hosts The Bootleg Football Podcast with Brett Kollmann; and Steven’s Streaming Twitch Channel from Steven Schweickert is another fun one.

Click on our names to follow us on Twitter: Jeff Berckes; Patti Curl; Eric Christopher Duerrwaechter; Kev H; Sam Householder; Jacob Infante; Aaron Lemming; Ken Mitchell; Jack R Salo; Steven Schweickert; Jack Silverstein; EJ Snyder; Lester Wiltfong, Jr.; Robert Schmitz; T.J. Starman; Robert Zeglinski; Bill Zimmerman; 2nd City Gridiron; Like WCG on Facebook; Like 2nd City Gridiron on Facebook.