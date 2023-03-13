Report: Chicago Bears to sign linebacker T.J. Edwards

The Chicago Bears are reported to have inked former Philadelphia Eagles linebacker T.J. Edwards to a three-year deal worth $19.5 million with $12 million guaranteed, this is according to Ian Rapoport.

Edwards, who grew up in Lindenhurst, Illinois, and was a star quarterback for Lakes High School, changed to the defensive side of the ball at the University of Wisconsin, where he was named to the First-team All-Big Ten Team twice. The Eagles signed him as an undrafted free agent in 2019, and he played in all 16 games as a rookie, with 4 starts.

In the last three years, he has started 43 of the 45 games he's played in, and 2022 was his best statistical season yet with 159 tackles, 10 tackles for loss, 7 passes defended, a fumble recovery, and 2 sacks.

The 26-year-old Edwards (6'1", 242 pounds) has the skill set to play any of the Bears' linebacker spots, but most of his time with the Eagles was spent in the middle.