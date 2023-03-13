Report: Chicago Bears to sign linebacker T.J. Edwards

The Chicago Bears are reported to have inked former Philadelphia Eagles linebacker T.J. Edwards to a three-year deal worth $19.5 million with $12 million guaranteed, this is according to Ian Rapoport.
Edwards, who grew up in Lindenhurst, Illinois, and was a star quarterback for Lakes High School, changed to the defensive side of the ball at the University of Wisconsin, where he was named to the First-team All-Big Ten Team twice. The Eagles signed him as an undrafted free agent in 2019, and he played in all 16 games as a rookie, with 4 starts.
In the last three years, he has started 43 of the 45 games he's played in, and 2022 was his best statistical season yet with 159 tackles, 10 tackles for loss, 7 passes defended, a fumble recovery, and 2 sacks.
The 26-year-old Edwards (6'1", 242 pounds) has the skill set to play any of the Bears' linebacker spots, but most of his time with the Eagles was spent in the middle.
Loading comments...