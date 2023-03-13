Report: Chicago Bears to sign linebacker Tremaine Edmunds

According to the NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, the Chicago Bears are signing former Buffalo Bills linebacker Tremaine Edmunds, and ESPN’s Adam Schefter has the contract details as a 4-year deal worth $72 million, with $50M guaranteed, which is the largest 4-year contract for an inside linebacker in NFL history.

The soon to be 25 year old is a two-time Pro Bowler, and he has started 74 games in his five-year career. Last season he had 102 tackles in 13 games, 6 tackles for loss, an interception, a sack, and 7 passes defended.

The 6’5”, 250 pounder played the middle in Buffalo, but with newly signed T.J. Edwards also having experience at the Mike, they could play Edmunds at the weakside position. However, these two could be interchangeable, which gives Chicago plenty of options. We’ll find out specifics in the coming days when general manager Ryan Poles meets the media.

What are your thoughts on Chicago’s latest signing?