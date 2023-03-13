Report: Chicago Bears agree to terms with guard Nate Davis on 3-year deal

The Chicago Bears have begun their campaign to give quarterback Justin Fields better protection. After all, both Bears GM Ryan Poles and Assistant GM Ian Cunningham are former NFL linemen themselves. Their first major move of the 2023 off-season in that effort will be from the interior O-line.

Per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network the Bears are signing former Tennessee Titans guard Nate Davis to a 3-year deal worth $30 million, with $19.25 million guaranteed.

Nate Davis, 26, has started in 54 out of a total of 55 games in his career. He also brings flexibility in that he has played at right tackle, left guard, and right guard. It’s likely Davis will be penciled in at left guard.

What this potentially means for veteran Cody Whitehair remains to be seen. However, this signing does not bode well for his future on paper. It’s possible both sides will be parting ways in the near future. Cutting Cody Whitehair would save the Bears a good chunk of cap space as a result.

This is also just the first move out of what shapes up to be a massive overhaul of the Bears’ O-line.