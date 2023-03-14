Report: David Montgomery is signing with the Detroit Lions

Rumors have swirled around fan favorite running back David Montgomery, who has been a workhorse for Chicago since he was drafted in 2019 in the third round. The Iowa State product has amassed nearly 5000 yards from scrimmage and has hit 30 touchdowns, sometimes representing the only bright spot on an offense that has struggled to click.

Heading into this free agency period, it seemed clear that while the Chicago Bears would be happy to keep him, the price would need to be right. Likewise, it seemed like Montgomery was going to want to test the waters of free agency.

Now, the NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reports that Montgomery is set to sign a contract with the Detroit Lions. Ian Rapoport has the terms of the deal as three years, worth $18 million, and ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports there is $11 million guaranteed.

What are your thoughts about Montgomery signing to play for the rival Lions?